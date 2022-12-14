https://sputniknews.com/20221214/biden-declares-day-of-remembrance-of-2012-sandy-hook-school-shooting-1105463155.html

Biden Declares Day of Remembrance of 2012 Sandy Hook School Shooting

Biden Declares Day of Remembrance of 2012 Sandy Hook School Shooting

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden on Wednesday issued a proclamation declaring a Day of Remembrance for the victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook school... 14.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-14T16:57+0000

2022-12-14T16:57+0000

2022-12-14T16:57+0000

americas

us

sandy hook

school shooting

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101332/45/1013324541_0:295:3384:2199_1920x0_80_0_0_e2078d75b4b90416c172b888516d5707.jpg

“Ten years ago, a lone gunman killed 20 first-graders and 6 educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut," Biden said in a proclamation. "Today, those first-graders should be sitting in eleventh-grade classrooms, planning for their high school graduation and all the possibilities ahead. Those educators should be preparing lessons for new groups of students and enjoying full lives surrounded by their loved ones. Instead, their desks are forever empty, their families are left with holes in their hearts, and our Nation is missing a piece of its soul.” Biden said that day changed the lives of every survivor and many of them still feel physical and emotional wounds from the shooting. The US president underscored the importance of protecting children in the United States. Biden also noted that it is important to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. “I am optimistic because I have seen the courage and resolve of the Sandy Hook families. They have suffered unimaginable loss but have turned their pain into purpose,” he said.

https://sputniknews.com/20210729/us-gun-manufacturer-remington-offers-33-million-to-settle-lawsuit-of-sandy-hook-families--1083481593.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us school shooting, gun violence, school massacre, sandy hook, sandy hook shooting