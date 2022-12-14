https://sputniknews.com/20221214/bankman-fried-arrested-fusion-energy-breakthrough-inflation-updates-1105431585.html

Bankman-Fried Arrested, Fusion Energy Breakthrough, Inflation Updates

The FTX CEO is finally arrested in Bahamas, before he can testify before congress, and the US releases November’s inflation report. 14.12.2022, Sputnik International

Bankman-Fried Arrested, Fusion Energy Breakthrough, Inflation Updates The FTX CEO is finally arrested in Bahamas, before he can testify before congress, and the US releases November’s inflation report.

Theoretical astrophysicist Dr. Avi Loeb joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the recent fusion energy breakthrough in the United States.International geopolitical consultant and former security analyst Dr. David Oualaalou discusses the agreements coming out of the Biden administration’s African Leaders Summit, Washington’s relationship to the African continent, updates on the continuing demonstrations in Iran, and how US policy on Ukraine is developing into the winter months.CODEPINK National Co Director Danaka Katovich discusses the increase in global military spending, how tensions in Ukraine and China are driving war spending, the social costs of enriching the military industrial complex.Editor-in-Chief of Consortium News Joe Lauria discusses a recent National Press Club debate over the Julian Assange case, the Washington Post’s noticeable absence in joining other mainstream media in calling for Assange’s release, Twitter’s fight to combat child pornography and continued revelations of Jack Dorsey’s leadership, and Consortium News’ censorship over the conflict in Ukraine.Political scientist and author of “American Exception: Empire and the Deep State” Aaron Good discusses the arrest of FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried in the Bahamas and suspicions about his connections to the intelligence community, and New York lawsuits against Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan based on their complicity in the wide-ranging Jeffrey Epstein sexual abuse saga.The Misfits also discuss convicted CIA hacker Joshua Shulte declaring a hunger strike.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

energy, iran, ukraine, yemen, military, аудио, julian assange