International
WATCH LIVE: World Cup Fans Gather in Buenos Aires' Fan Zone for Argentina v Croatia Semi-Final Match
- Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2022
2022 FIFA World Cup
The first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab world is taking place in Doha, Qatar from November 20 to December 18 and 32 national teams are competing in eight groups. It is expected that about 5 billion people will watch this year's tournament.
https://sputniknews.com/20221213/world-cup-fans-gather-in-buenos-aires-fan-zone-for-argentina-v-croatia-quarter-final-match-1105408919.html
World Cup Fans Gather in Buenos Aires' Fan Zone for Argentina v Croatia Semi-Final Match
World Cup Fans Gather in Buenos Aires' Fan Zone for Argentina v Croatia Semi-Final Match
The FIFA World Cup began in Qatar on Sunday 20 November - the first time in the tournament's history that it has been held as autumn moves into winter. 13.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-13T18:18+0000
2022-12-13T18:58+0000
2022 fifa world cup
fifa world cup 2022
croatia
argentina
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0d/1105408773_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c6cb70c3e4f3c795669195869c0ccb06.jpg
Sputnik comes live as fans arrive in the Buenos Aires fan zone to watch Argentina's semi-final at the 2022 World Cup against Croatia.This is the sixth time the Argentines have reached the World Cup semi-finals, and the nation has won the tournament twice.The Croatian football team defeated the Brazilian squad in the Friday 9 December quarter-final of the World Cup in Qatar. By full time, the score was 1 all and Croatia won 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
croatia
argentina
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
World Cup Fans Gather in Buenos Aires' Fan Zone for Argentina v Croatia Quarter-Final Match
World Cup Fans Gather in Buenos Aires' Fan Zone for Argentina v Croatia Quarter-Final Match
2022-12-13T18:18+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0d/1105408773_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c3db449d46f6db906c531682a07c492d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world cup, fans, buenos aires, fan zone, argentina, croatia, quarter-final match
world cup, fans, buenos aires, fan zone, argentina, croatia, quarter-final match

World Cup Fans Gather in Buenos Aires' Fan Zone for Argentina v Croatia Semi-Final Match

18:18 GMT 13.12.2022 (Updated: 18:58 GMT 13.12.2022)
© AP Photo / Rodrigo AbdArgentina soccer fans gather despite a downpour at their iconic obelisk to celebrate their team's World Cup quarterfinal victory over The Netherlands, in Buenos Aires, Argentina
Argentina soccer fans gather despite a downpour at their iconic obelisk to celebrate their team's World Cup quarterfinal victory over The Netherlands, in Buenos Aires, Argentina - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2022
© AP Photo / Rodrigo Abd
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The FIFA World Cup began in Qatar on Sunday 20 November - the first time in the tournament's history that it has been held as autumn moves into winter.
Sputnik comes live as fans arrive in the Buenos Aires fan zone to watch Argentina's semi-final at the 2022 World Cup against Croatia.
This is the sixth time the Argentines have reached the World Cup semi-finals, and the nation has won the tournament twice.
The Croatian football team defeated the Brazilian squad in the Friday 9 December quarter-final of the World Cup in Qatar. By full time, the score was 1 all and Croatia won 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
© Ruptly
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала