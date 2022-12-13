https://sputniknews.com/20221213/world-cup-fans-gather-in-buenos-aires-fan-zone-for-argentina-v-croatia-quarter-final-match-1105408919.html
World Cup Fans Gather in Buenos Aires' Fan Zone for Argentina v Croatia Semi-Final Match
World Cup Fans Gather in Buenos Aires' Fan Zone for Argentina v Croatia Semi-Final Match
The FIFA World Cup began in Qatar on Sunday 20 November - the first time in the tournament's history that it has been held as autumn moves into winter. 13.12.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik comes live as fans arrive in the Buenos Aires fan zone to watch Argentina's semi-final at the 2022 World Cup against Croatia.This is the sixth time the Argentines have reached the World Cup semi-finals, and the nation has won the tournament twice.The Croatian football team defeated the Brazilian squad in the Friday 9 December quarter-final of the World Cup in Qatar. By full time, the score was 1 all and Croatia won 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
croatia
argentina
World Cup Fans Gather in Buenos Aires' Fan Zone for Argentina v Croatia Quarter-Final Match
World Cup Fans Gather in Buenos Aires' Fan Zone for Argentina v Croatia Quarter-Final Match
World Cup Fans Gather in Buenos Aires' Fan Zone for Argentina v Croatia Semi-Final Match
18:18 GMT 13.12.2022 (Updated: 18:58 GMT 13.12.2022)
The FIFA World Cup began in Qatar on Sunday 20 November - the first time in the tournament's history that it has been held as autumn moves into winter.
Sputnik comes live as fans arrive in the Buenos Aires fan zone to watch Argentina's semi-final at the 2022 World Cup against Croatia.
This is the sixth time the Argentines have reached the World Cup semi-finals, and the nation has won the tournament twice.
The Croatian football team defeated the Brazilian squad in the Friday 9 December quarter-final of the World Cup in Qatar. By full time, the score was 1 all and Croatia won 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!