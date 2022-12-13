https://sputniknews.com/20221213/usafrica-summit-in-dc-kosovo-serbia-on-edge-twitter-files-keep-coming-1105403744.html

US\Africa Summit in DC; Kosovo Serbia on Edge; Twitter Files Keep Coming

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The situation in Serbia is dangerous as the EU reportedly calls for de-escalation. Also, Belarus argues that the US and its allies have nudged Ukraine to violate their border, and the Pentagon has allegedly given Ukraine the go-ahead for attacks inside Russia.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss US and Africa relations. Activists pan the Biden administration's Africa summit, arguing that imperialism and neocolonialism are the foundation of the relationship between the US and the resource-rich continent.K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China. A group of revolutionary intellectuals has put together a video arguing against the Western imperialist myth that China is a neocolonialist power. Also, Japan is shedding its pacifist ways with a major military buildup.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss the Twitter files. The release of inside communications between Twitter employees has revealed troublesome connections between social media administrators and US government intelligence agencies. Also, Elon Musk announced that he would soon release information on covid related discussions involving Twitter administrators and government officials.Christopher Helali, writer and activist, joins us to discuss foreign policy. Xi Jinping's visit to Saudi Arabia could spell doom for Atlanticist hegemony. Also, Peruvian social movements rose against the coup against Pedro Castillo, and we discuss World War I related government censorship and attacks on dissent.John Kiriakou, former CIA Officer and Co-Host of "Political Misfits" on Radio Sputnik, joins us to discuss Julian Assange. Rallies worldwide commemorated human rights day by calling for the release of Julian Assange. Also, a group of US intelligence operatives gathered in DC to push back against Assange supporters.Ray McGovern, Former CIA analyst, and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity joins us to discuss the neocon push for escalation in Ukraine. The head of NATO says he fears a full-blown war between NATO and Russia. Also, Ray McGovern has penned an article about the imminent threat of nuclear war.Dr. Yolandra Hancock, Board-certified pediatrician, and Obesity Medicine Specialist, joins us to discuss Covid. A combination of respiratory illnesses is causing concern as US medical facilities are again revealed to be inadequate.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

