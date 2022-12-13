https://sputniknews.com/20221213/us-african-leaders-viewing-resolution-of-ukraine-conflict-differently-reports-say--1105411156.html

US, African Leaders Viewing Resolution of Ukraine Conflict Differently, Reports Say

US, African Leaders Viewing Resolution of Ukraine Conflict Differently, Reports Say

This article is about the ongoing US-Africa Summit as the leaders of African countries and the United States disagree on how to reach a political settlement to the Ukraine crisis,

"The Africans want to see a diplomatic solution to this conflict. We generally do, too, but 'nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine,'" a senior US administration official was quoted as saying. According to the media, the White House will seek ways to boost the US-African partnership during the United States-Africa Summit in Washington "rather than paternalism" in its interaction with African countries to counter the latter's sentiments on tackling their problems alone.The summit hosted by US President Joe Biden will kick off in Washington, DC on Tuesday. Fifty African heads of state are expected to attend the summit, which is scheduled to last through Thursday.The summit will seek to facilitate economic cooperation between its participants, help promote peace and stability in the region, develop health security, as well as strengthen the global response to climate change, according to the US Department of State.

