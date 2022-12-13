https://sputniknews.com/20221213/us-africa-summit-cant-disrupt-cooperation-between-russia--continent-foreign-ministry-says-1105410190.html

US-Africa Summit Can't Disrupt Cooperation Between Russia & Continent, Foreign Ministry Says

Moscow does not believe that the US-Africa Summit can interfere with cooperation between Russia and the Africa, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told media.

Moscow does not believe that the US-Africa Summit will hamper cooperation between Russia and the Africa, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told the media.He also noted that Russia is "interested" in how US-Africa Summit progresses, its "substantive content, discussions and the final document", so Moscow "will be watching closely".Previously, in an interview with Sputnik, experts described the forthcoming US-Africa Summit as a desperate attempt to counter growing Chinese influence in Africa, with Beijing being the continent's largest trading partner and direct investor.Cooperation between Russia and Africa has also become more active in recent years. In 2019, the first Russia-Africa forum took place in Sochi; the second one is scheduled for July 2023. Oleg Ozerov, Ambassador at Large of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressed his hope that the summit will bring Russian-African relations "to a different level of interaction", noting that "most African countries perceive Russia as an ally against Western neocolonial domination".

