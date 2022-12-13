https://sputniknews.com/20221213/trump-ally-lauren-boebert-holds-onto-house-seat-after-recount-victory-1105426080.html

Trump Ally Lauren Boebert Holds Onto House Seat After Recount Victory

Trump Ally Lauren Boebert Holds Onto House Seat After Recount Victory

The right-wing lawmaker from Colorado officially won her second term in the US House of Representatives on Monday after a ballot recount in Colorado’s 3rd... 13.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-13T16:15+0000

2022-12-13T16:15+0000

2022-12-13T16:15+0000

americas

lauren boebert

us

recount

us house of representatives

midterms

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1b/1091058123_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_2233b3e7d5866a8292d8473d472f78ca.jpg

Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican, defeated her Democratic opponent Adam Frisch by just 546 votes, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced on Monday. Ironically, Frisch had already conceded the race nearly a month ago, but the Centennial State mandates a recount for races within a certain margin.Boebert’s victory adds a key seat to the Republicans’ narrow majority in the US House of Representatives, although it doesn’t necessarily add to the GOP’s stability in the chamber. A close ally of former US President Donald Trump often derided for her shrill and confrontational political rhetoric, Boebert said earlier this month she was “not committed” to supporting Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), the Republican leader in the House, in his bid to become House Speaker.“This whole thing where the Speaker negotiates with the leader of the Senate and the White House, then we all vote on a bill without going through committee or even being able to read it - that has to stop. We have to fundamentally change the way that the House operates, and that’s what I’m working towards,” she also said.A small but vocal cadre of right-wing lawmakers in the GOP House Caucus have opposed McCarthy taking the top House spot, meaning that when the new House takes office in January and votes on its Speaker, the California lawmaker isn’t guaranteed the spot, despite his party’s majority.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

lauren boebert, us, recount, us house of representatives, midterms