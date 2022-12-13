https://sputniknews.com/20221213/trump-ally-lauren-boebert-holds-onto-house-seat-after-recount-victory-1105426080.html
Trump Ally Lauren Boebert Holds Onto House Seat After Recount Victory
Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican, defeated her Democratic opponent Adam Frisch by just 546 votes, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced on Monday. Ironically, Frisch had already conceded the race nearly a month ago, but the Centennial State mandates a recount for races within a certain margin.
Boebert’s victory adds a key seat to the Republicans’ narrow majority in the US House of Representatives, although it doesn’t necessarily add to the GOP’s stability in the chamber. A close ally of former US President Donald Trump often derided for her shrill and confrontational
political rhetoric, Boebert said earlier this month she was “not committed” to supporting Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), the Republican leader in the House, in his bid to become House Speaker.
“There are a lot of things that go into this and there are demands that we certainly are negotiating right now, and I’ve told Leader McCarthy that I’m not committed to him at this time,” she told a local news outlet.
“This whole thing where the Speaker negotiates with the leader of the Senate and the White House, then we all vote on a bill without going through committee or even being able to read it - that has to stop. We have to fundamentally change the way that the House operates, and that’s what I’m working towards,” she also said.
A small but vocal cadre of right-wing lawmakers in the GOP House Caucus have opposed McCarthy taking the top House spot, meaning that when the new House takes office in January and votes on its Speaker, the California lawmaker isn’t guaranteed the spot, despite his party’s majority.
“If we don’t do this right, the Democrats can take the majority. If we play games on the floor, the Democrats can end up picking who the speaker is,” McCarthy said
last month.