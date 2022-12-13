International
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
The Establishment is Outraged After Elon Musk Tweeted "Fauci Lied to Congress, People Died"
The Establishment is Outraged After Elon Musk Tweeted "Fauci Lied to Congress, People Died"
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Viktor Bout doing a long forum interview on RT, and President Erdogan warning Greece about a missile strike.
The Establishment is Outraged After Elon Musk Tweeted "Fauci Lied to Congress, People Died"
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Viktor Bout doing a long forum interview on RT, and President Erdogan warning Greece about a missile strike.
Jason Goodman - Founder of Crowdsource the Truth | Viktor Bout Speaks, The Trump Removal Plot, and Former FBI Officials were Employed by TwitterCamila Escalante - Reporter and Founding Editor of Kawsachun News | Peru is Resisting, The US is Involved in Peru, and America is Setting Up a Model for CoupsIn the first hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Jason Goodman about the Twitter files part five, Dr. Fauci's daughter, and Viktor Bout's attitude since his release. Jason discussed the recent Twitter files dump and how the media colluded to censor President Trump. Jason commented on the mainstream narrative about Elon Musk and the IRS's failures to investigate non-profits.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Camila Escalante about the political turmoil in Peru, media outlets in South America, and the numerous coups with American backing in Latin America. Camila talked about former President Pedro Castillo and his arrest in Peru. Camila described the multiple reasons America is involved in Peru's politics and the riots in Peru.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
The Establishment is Outraged After Elon Musk Tweeted "Fauci Lied to Congress, People Died"

04:42 GMT 13.12.2022 (Updated: 09:43 GMT 13.12.2022)
The Backstory
The Establishment is Outraged After Elon Musk Tweeted "Fauci Lied to Congress, People Died"
Lee Stranahan
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Viktor Bout doing a long forum interview on RT, and President Erdogan warning Greece about a missile strike.
Jason Goodman - Founder of Crowdsource the Truth | Viktor Bout Speaks, The Trump Removal Plot, and Former FBI Officials were Employed by Twitter

Camila Escalante - Reporter and Founding Editor of Kawsachun News | Peru is Resisting, The US is Involved in Peru, and America is Setting Up a Model for Coups

In the first hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Jason Goodman about the Twitter files part five, Dr. Fauci's daughter, and Viktor Bout's attitude since his release. Jason discussed the recent Twitter files dump and how the media colluded to censor President Trump. Jason commented on the mainstream narrative about Elon Musk and the IRS's failures to investigate non-profits.

In the second hour, Lee spoke with Camila Escalante about the political turmoil in Peru, media outlets in South America, and the numerous coups with American backing in Latin America. Camila talked about former President Pedro Castillo and his arrest in Peru. Camila described the multiple reasons America is involved in Peru's politics and the riots in Peru.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
