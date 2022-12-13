https://sputniknews.com/20221213/situation-on-chinese-indian-border-remains-stable-following-friday-clashes-beijing-1105413954.html

Situation on Chinese-Indian Border Remains Stable Following Friday Clashes: Beijing

Situation on Chinese-Indian Border Remains Stable Following Friday Clashes: Beijing

BEIJING (Sputnik) - The situation on the Chinese-Indian border is stable after clashes between troops in the border area last week, with the sides being in... 13.12.2022

"The situation on the Chinese-Indian border is on the whole stable, the sides are always in unhindered contact on border issues through diplomatic and military channels," Wang told a briefing.The spokesman expressed his hope that India will further stick to the agreements with China on their shared border and protect peace in this area together with Beijing.On Monday, an Indian Defense Ministry source told Sputnik that several soldiers were injured in a clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the state of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9. Shortly after the incident, both Indian and Chinese PLA Commanders held flag meeting to restore peace along the so-called Line of Actual Control, which serves as a bilateral border formally lacking since the 1962 war.This is the first serious escalation between India and China in the Himalayas since the May 2020 clash, when India reported 20 soldiers killed and China reported four soldiers killed.

