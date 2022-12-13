https://sputniknews.com/20221213/russias-rosatom-to-test-fuel-for-pilot-nuclear-reactor-in-2023-1105430213.html

Russia's Rosatom to Test Fuel for Pilot Nuclear Reactor in 2023

Russia's Rosatom to Test Fuel for Pilot Nuclear Reactor in 2023

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian nuclear fuel monopoly TVEL, which supplies fuel to the state atomic giant Rosatom, said on Tuesday it would start testing... 13.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-13T18:54+0000

2022-12-13T18:54+0000

2022-12-13T18:54+0000

science & tech

rosatom

russia

nuclear fuel

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107652/09/1076520997_0:193:3071:1920_1920x0_80_0_0_1a738f554d61004c91331d277976a764.jpg

"Fuel elements containing mixed dense uranium-plutonium nitride nuclear fuel will be loaded into a BN-600 fast reactor at the Beloyarsk nuclear power station in 2023 under the reactor research program," its statement read.The nuclear power plant will also host a cutting-edge BN-1200M reactor, which will boast an electrical output of 1,220 megawatt. It runs on predecessor fast-neutron breeder reactors of the BN series generating 600 and 885 megawatt.As part of the national nuclear build-out, Rosatom is looking to introduce a nuclear energy system based on fast reactors and pressurized water reactors that will enable the closing of the nuclear fuel cycle, reducing concerns about supply and waste. The first commercial power unit equipped with a BN-1200 reactor will be built in the early 2030s.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

rosatom, russia, nuclear fuel