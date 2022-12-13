https://sputniknews.com/20221213/russia-iran-looking-to-build-civil-aircraft-report-says-1105427143.html

Russia, Iran Looking to Build Civil Aircraft, Report Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow and Tehran are considering setting up joint ventures in Iran that would allow them to design and build airliners with 100 seats and... 13.12.2022, Sputnik International

Manteghi was quoted as saying by the Iranian news agency that talks were underway on the joint construction of Ka-226 utility helicopters in Iran and the construction of 100- to 150-seat civil aircraft by the Russian union of aircraft makers. Joint maintenance projects were also discussed.Negotiations are being held at the 11th Iran International Airshow on the Kish Island in the Persian Gulf. The four-day air show is billed as a regional platform for the aerospace and defense industry.

