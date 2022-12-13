https://sputniknews.com/20221213/pentagon-no-credible-information-about-any-us-weapons-for-ukraine-being-diverted-1105431766.html

Pentagon: No Credible Information About Any US Weapons for Ukraine Being Diverted

Pentagon: No Credible Information About Any US Weapons for Ukraine Being Diverted

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States has no credible information to indicate that any of the US weapons provided to Ukraine have been diverted, Pentagon... 13.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-13T20:19+0000

2022-12-13T20:19+0000

2022-12-13T20:15+0000

world

russia

ukraine

pentagon

arms supplies

patriot missile system

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/09/1105267904_0:159:3079:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_c32a60736d5f4107f3e87c4ed8904e8e.jpg

"At this point, we have no information, no credible information that would indicate that there's been any diversion of Ukrainian assistance into illicit means," Ryder said during a press briefing.Ryders comments came as the Pentagon earlier relayed that there is nothing to announce following reports that the US is finalizing plans to deploy Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine; in fact, the same was confirmed by the US State Department moments prior after US outlets reported Washington was weighing the possibility.CNN reported, citing US officials, that the plan to send Patriot systems to Ukraine, which still needs approval from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and President Joe Biden, could be announced as soon as this week.The Patriot is a long-range surface-to-air missile system used to intercept incoming projectiles. The system would be the most effective long-range defensive weapon system sent to Ukraine and would help secure airspace for NATO nations in eastern Europe, the report said.It is unclear how many missile launchers would be provided, but the system is expected to ship quickly once finalized, according to the report. Ukrainians will be trained to use the system at a US Army base in Germany, the report said.Over the weekend, the New York Times reported that the situation around German Patriot air defense systems endangers consensus within the EU and NATO.On November 30, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged Germany to give Kiev Patriot complexes, which were prepared for deployment in Poland. He also suggested that Poland give air defense systems to Ukraine upon their arrival from Germany. Polish authorities have repeatedly expressed support to the idea. Germany has refused to deliver Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine, instead they will be deployed in Poland.

https://sputniknews.com/20221213/nato-faces-very-real-arms-shortages-due-to-ukraine-conflict-aims-to-fill-gap-us-envoy-says-1105426924.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine, pentagon, arms supplies, patriot missile system