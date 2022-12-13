https://sputniknews.com/20221213/new-twitter-files-reveal-how-trump-was-banned-1105401037.html

New Twitter Files Reveal How Trump Was Banned

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including new revelations about... 13.12.2022, Sputnik International

Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystTed Rall - Journalist Political Cartoonist & Syndicated ColumnistElijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentIn the first hour, the hosts spoke with Mark Sleboda about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s phone calls to French and Turkish presidents and the advances of the Russian military around Bakhmut.In the second hour, Ted Rall joined the team to discuss the latest revelations from the #twitterfiles that explained how President Donald Trump was banned from the social platform.In the third hour, the hosts spoke to Elijah Magnier about the aftermath of the China-Saudi Arabia Summit and how the two Asian powers are growing their ties.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

