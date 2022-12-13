International
New Twitter Files Reveal How Trump Was Banned
New Twitter Files Reveal How Trump Was Banned
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including new revelations about... 13.12.2022
New Twitter files reveal how Trump was banned
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including new revelations about Trump’s deplatforming on Twitter.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystTed Rall - Journalist Political Cartoonist &amp; Syndicated ColumnistElijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentIn the first hour, the hosts spoke with Mark Sleboda about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s phone calls to French and Turkish presidents and the advances of the Russian military around Bakhmut.In the second hour, Ted Rall joined the team to discuss the latest revelations from the #twitterfiles that explained how President Donald Trump was banned from the social platform.In the third hour, the hosts spoke to Elijah Magnier about the aftermath of the China-Saudi Arabia Summit and how the two Asian powers are growing their ties.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
New Twitter Files Reveal How Trump Was Banned

04:33 GMT 13.12.2022 (Updated: 09:35 GMT 13.12.2022)
Fault Lines
New Twitter files reveal how Trump was banned
Jamarl Thomas
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including new revelations about Trump’s deplatforming on Twitter.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Ted Rall - Journalist Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent
In the first hour, the hosts spoke with Mark Sleboda about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s phone calls to French and Turkish presidents and the advances of the Russian military around Bakhmut.
In the second hour, Ted Rall joined the team to discuss the latest revelations from the #twitterfiles that explained how President Donald Trump was banned from the social platform.
In the third hour, the hosts spoke to Elijah Magnier about the aftermath of the China-Saudi Arabia Summit and how the two Asian powers are growing their ties.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
