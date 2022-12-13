LIVE UPDATES: More Than Half Donetsk People's Republic Liberated From Ukrainian Troops - DPR Head

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics called for help amid Ukrainian attacks.
Russia began targeting Ukrainian infrastructure on 10 October, in response to Kiev's terrorist attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge. Russia has been striking power, the defense industry, military command and communications facilities throughout Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a phone conversation with US President Joe Biden that about 50 percent of Ukraine's energy infrastructure has been destroyed as a result of Russian missile strikes, the office of the Ukrainian president said on Monday.
Over the past months, air raid alerts have sounded in Ukrainian regions every day, with many parts of the country experiencing power cuts.
Table of contents
05:03 GMT 13.12.2022
IAEA Chief Grossi Says Met With Ukrainian Prime Minister to Discuss Security Missions
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi said he had met with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to discuss security missions.
"Excellent meeting w/ #Ukraine PM @Denys_Shmyhal ahead of the conference Solidaires du peuple ukranien," Grossi said on Twitter.
"We agreed to deploy IAEA safety & security missions in all of Ukraine’s nuclear power plants. Work on the establishment of the #Zaporizhzhya NPP protection zone continues," he said.
04:50 GMT 13.12.2022
More Than Half Donetsk People's Republic Liberated From Ukrainian Troops - DPR Head
More than half of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) territory has been liberated from Ukrainian troops, acting DPR head Denis Pushilin told Sputnik.
"Slightly more than 50 percent of the Donetsk People's Republic's territory has been liberated... If we are talking about the population - this is what's the most important for us - then the figure is much higher," Pushilin said.
"The task is to liberate the entire territory of the DPR within the constitutional boundaries. Our units are doing their best for this to happen as soon as possible," he said.