LIVE UPDATES: More Than Half Donetsk People's Republic Liberated From Ukrainian Troops - DPR Head

More Than Half Donetsk People's Republic Liberated From Ukrainian Troops - DPR Head

More than half of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) territory has been liberated from Ukrainian troops, acting DPR head Denis Pushilin told Sputnik.



"Slightly more than 50 percent of the Donetsk People's Republic's territory has been liberated... If we are talking about the population - this is what's the most important for us - then the figure is much higher," Pushilin said.



"The task is to liberate the entire territory of the DPR within the constitutional boundaries. Our units are doing their best for this to happen as soon as possible," he said.