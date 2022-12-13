International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20221213/letter-of-coe-head-to-lavrov-on-implementing-echr-decisions-megaphone-diplomacy-moscow-1105423739.html
Letter of CoE Head to Lavrov on Implementing ECHR Decisions Megaphone Diplomacy: Moscow
Letter of CoE Head to Lavrov on Implementing ECHR Decisions Megaphone Diplomacy: Moscow
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The letter of Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejcinovic Buric to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov demanding that... 13.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-13T13:48+0000
2022-12-13T13:48+0000
russia
sergei lavrov
european court of human rights
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/01/1097987754_0:0:3314:1864_1920x0_80_0_0_6fed9bb091cdee1f2c1966c274bd50ab.jpg
"Unfortunately, the Council of Europe has embarked on the path of megaphone diplomacy in communicating with us. In Strasbourg, they hurried to make it public and publish this letter almost simultaneously with its transfer to Russian official representatives," Zakharova said.The diplomat added that this is not an example of a beginning of a meaningful dialogue, but simply "yet another propaganda campaign."On Monday, the Council of Europe announced that Buric wrote a letter to Lavrov urging Russia to "implement outstanding judgments from the European Court of Human Rights."
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/01/1097987754_299:0:3028:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b2cc24715601857d22aaaf0e18cfe1e4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
letter, coe head, lavrov, implementing echr decisions, megaphone diplomacy
letter, coe head, lavrov, implementing echr decisions, megaphone diplomacy

Letter of CoE Head to Lavrov on Implementing ECHR Decisions Megaphone Diplomacy: Moscow

13:48 GMT 13.12.2022
© Sputnik / Evgeny OdinokovThe building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in Moscow.
The building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2022
© Sputnik / Evgeny Odinokov
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The letter of Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejcinovic Buric to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov demanding that Russia implements the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) are an example of megaphone diplomacy, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.
"Unfortunately, the Council of Europe has embarked on the path of megaphone diplomacy in communicating with us. In Strasbourg, they hurried to make it public and publish this letter almost simultaneously with its transfer to Russian official representatives," Zakharova said.
The diplomat added that this is not an example of a beginning of a meaningful dialogue, but simply "yet another propaganda campaign."
"The point, apparently, is to show how the Council of Europe allegedly cares about human rights in Russia, and our country, on the contrary, 'evades' from fulfilling its international obligations. At the same time, this organization with its own actions, for the sake of the Russophobic majority, destroyed the common humanitarian and legal space on the continent, making it impossible to remain in the Council of Europe and Russia's participation in the main conventions of the Council of Europe," Zakharova concluded.
On Monday, the Council of Europe announced that Buric wrote a letter to Lavrov urging Russia to "implement outstanding judgments from the European Court of Human Rights."
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала