Letter of CoE Head to Lavrov on Implementing ECHR Decisions Megaphone Diplomacy: Moscow
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The letter of Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejcinovic Buric to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov demanding that Russia implements the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) are an example of megaphone diplomacy, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.
"Unfortunately, the Council of Europe has embarked on the path of megaphone diplomacy in communicating with us. In Strasbourg, they hurried to make it public and publish this letter almost simultaneously with its transfer to Russian official representatives," Zakharova said.
The diplomat added that this is not an example of a beginning of a meaningful dialogue, but simply "yet another propaganda campaign."
"The point, apparently, is to show how the Council of Europe allegedly cares about human rights in Russia, and our country, on the contrary, 'evades' from fulfilling its international obligations. At the same time, this organization with its own actions, for the sake of the Russophobic majority, destroyed the common humanitarian and legal space on the continent, making it impossible to remain in the Council of Europe and Russia's participation in the main conventions of the Council of Europe," Zakharova concluded.
On Monday, the Council of Europe announced that Buric wrote a letter to Lavrov
urging Russia to "implement outstanding judgments from the European Court of Human Rights."