Letter of CoE Head to Lavrov on Implementing ECHR Decisions Megaphone Diplomacy: Moscow

Letter of CoE Head to Lavrov on Implementing ECHR Decisions Megaphone Diplomacy: Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The letter of Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejcinovic Buric to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov demanding that... 13.12.2022

"Unfortunately, the Council of Europe has embarked on the path of megaphone diplomacy in communicating with us. In Strasbourg, they hurried to make it public and publish this letter almost simultaneously with its transfer to Russian official representatives," Zakharova said.The diplomat added that this is not an example of a beginning of a meaningful dialogue, but simply "yet another propaganda campaign."On Monday, the Council of Europe announced that Buric wrote a letter to Lavrov urging Russia to "implement outstanding judgments from the European Court of Human Rights."

