https://sputniknews.com/20221213/hungary-welcomes-eus-decision-to-partially-unfreeze-stimulation-funds-1105426494.html

Hungary Welcomes EU’s Decision to Partially Unfreeze Stimulation Funds

Hungary Welcomes EU’s Decision to Partially Unfreeze Stimulation Funds

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - Hungary welcomes the European Union’s decision to partially unfreeze its funds allocated for Budapest, Hungarian Minister of Justice Judit... 13.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-13T16:39+0000

2022-12-13T16:39+0000

2022-12-13T16:39+0000

world

hungary

european union (eu)

funds

frozen funds

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105728/62/1057286283_0:153:3101:1897_1920x0_80_0_0_50b4da0f9d8e855f9befa9179a7f1158.jpg

On November 30, the European Commission proposed to cancel its support payments to Hungary worth 7.5 billion euros ($7.8 billion), citing the alleged lack of progress on judicial reforms. On Monday, EU member states reportedly agreed to freeze only 6.3 billion euros in exchange for Budapest’s promise not to veto some proposals including support packages for Ukraine. The EU also agreed to unfreeze an additional 5.8 billion under the Recovery and Resilience Facility on the proviso that Budapest will reform its judicial system and strengthen corruption protection.She noted that Hungary would make sure to comply with all remaining requirements by March 31, which would allow a complete unfreezing of funds.In September, the Commission informed Hungary of its concerns over transparency and anti-corruption protection in the spending of the funds provided to Budapest by the EU. Hungary pressed for the creation of an Integrity Authority and its parliament adopted the relevant law on October 3, however the Commission remained unsatisfied with the country’s efforts.On December 2, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the Commission wanted to influence Budapest’s stance on migration, sex education and sanctions against Russia, but promised that he would remain firm on these issues. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, in turn, said that Hungary must be ready for strong pressure from the EU, since Brussels and the "liberal propaganda machine" would resort to any means to change the country’s position on key topics.

https://sputniknews.com/20221126/top-hungarian-diplomat-slams-european-parliament-for-politicizing-rule-of-law-row-1104737681.html

hungary

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

hungary, european union (eu), funds, frozen funds