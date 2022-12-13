https://sputniknews.com/20221213/football-fans-arrive-at-lusail-stadium-to-watch-argentina-v-croatia-fifa-world-cup-semi-final-1105408627.html
Football Fans Arrive at Lusail Stadium to Watch Argentina v Croatia FIFA World Cup Semi-Final
Football Fans Arrive at Lusail Stadium to Watch Argentina v Croatia FIFA World Cup Semi-Final
The FIFA World Cup started on 20 November and is finishing on 18 December in Doha, Qatar. 13.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-13T17:05+0000
2022-12-13T17:05+0000
2022-12-13T17:46+0000
2022 fifa world cup
fifa world cup 2022
croatia
argentina
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/15/1104491437_0:141:3140:1907_1920x0_80_0_0_868f23bce040fd0dcaf22e46828a7f76.jpg
Sputnik comes live as football fans descend on the Lusail Stadium in Doha for the Argentina semi-final match against Croatia at the 2022 World Cup.The Argentine national football team defeated the Netherlands in penalty shoot-out in the quarter-finals of the World Cup. This is the sixth time in their history that the Argentines have reached the semi-finals of the World Cup and they have won the tournament twice.Croatia's national team also needed penalties to beat Brazil in the quarter-finals. Croatia is one match away from reaching a second world cup final in a row. Argentina will look to reach its first final since 2014.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
croatia
argentina
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/15/1104491437_206:0:2935:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_90df2d8f4cc8db8669282d4baaf3eca6.jpg
Football Fans Arrive at Lusail Stadium to Watch Argentina v Croatia FIFA World Cup Semi-Final
Football Fans Arrive at Lusail Stadium to Watch Argentina v Croatia FIFA World Cup Semi-Final
2022-12-13T17:05+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
football, fans, lusail stadium, argentina, croatia, fifa, world cup
football, fans, lusail stadium, argentina, croatia, fifa, world cup
Football Fans Arrive at Lusail Stadium to Watch Argentina v Croatia FIFA World Cup Semi-Final
17:05 GMT 13.12.2022 (Updated: 17:46 GMT 13.12.2022)
The FIFA World Cup started on 20 November and is finishing on 18 December in Doha, Qatar.
Sputnik comes live as football fans descend on the Lusail Stadium in Doha for the Argentina semi-final match against Croatia at the 2022 World Cup.
The Argentine national football team defeated the Netherlands in penalty shoot-out in the quarter-finals of the World Cup. This is the sixth time in their history that the Argentines have reached the semi-finals of the World Cup and they have won the tournament twice.
Croatia's national team also needed penalties to beat Brazil in the quarter-finals. Croatia is one match away from reaching a second world cup final in a row. Argentina will look to reach its first final since 2014.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!