https://sputniknews.com/20221213/football-fans-arrive-at-lusail-stadium-to-watch-argentina-v-croatia-fifa-world-cup-semi-final-1105408627.html

Football Fans Arrive at Lusail Stadium to Watch Argentina v Croatia FIFA World Cup Semi-Final

Football Fans Arrive at Lusail Stadium to Watch Argentina v Croatia FIFA World Cup Semi-Final

The FIFA World Cup started on 20 November and is finishing on 18 December in Doha, Qatar. 13.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-13T17:05+0000

2022-12-13T17:05+0000

2022-12-13T17:46+0000

2022 fifa world cup

fifa world cup 2022

croatia

argentina

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/15/1104491437_0:141:3140:1907_1920x0_80_0_0_868f23bce040fd0dcaf22e46828a7f76.jpg

Sputnik comes live as football fans descend on the Lusail Stadium in Doha for the Argentina semi-final match against Croatia at the 2022 World Cup.The Argentine national football team defeated the Netherlands in penalty shoot-out in the quarter-finals of the World Cup. This is the sixth time in their history that the Argentines have reached the semi-finals of the World Cup and they have won the tournament twice.Croatia's national team also needed penalties to beat Brazil in the quarter-finals. Croatia is one match away from reaching a second world cup final in a row. Argentina will look to reach its first final since 2014.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

croatia

argentina

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Football Fans Arrive at Lusail Stadium to Watch Argentina v Croatia FIFA World Cup Semi-Final Football Fans Arrive at Lusail Stadium to Watch Argentina v Croatia FIFA World Cup Semi-Final 2022-12-13T17:05+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

football, fans, lusail stadium, argentina, croatia, fifa, world cup