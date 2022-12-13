International
WATCH LIVE: Football Fans Arrive at Lusail Stadium to Watch Argentina v Croatia FIFA World Cup Semi-Final
The first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab world is taking place in Doha, Qatar from November 20 to December 18 and 32 national teams are competing in eight groups. It is expected that about 5 billion people will watch this year's tournament.
The FIFA World Cup started on 20 November and is finishing on 18 December in Doha, Qatar. 13.12.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik comes live as football fans descend on the Lusail Stadium in Doha for the Argentina semi-final match against Croatia at the 2022 World Cup.The Argentine national football team defeated the Netherlands in penalty shoot-out in the quarter-finals of the World Cup. This is the sixth time in their history that the Argentines have reached the semi-finals of the World Cup and they have won the tournament twice.Croatia's national team also needed penalties to beat Brazil in the quarter-finals. Croatia is one match away from reaching a second world cup final in a row. Argentina will look to reach its first final since 2014.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Football Fans Arrive at Lusail Stadium to Watch Argentina v Croatia FIFA World Cup Semi-Final

17:05 GMT 13.12.2022 (Updated: 17:46 GMT 13.12.2022)
The FIFA World Cup started on 20 November and is finishing on 18 December in Doha, Qatar.
Sputnik comes live as football fans descend on the Lusail Stadium in Doha for the Argentina semi-final match against Croatia at the 2022 World Cup.
The Argentine national football team defeated the Netherlands in penalty shoot-out in the quarter-finals of the World Cup. This is the sixth time in their history that the Argentines have reached the semi-finals of the World Cup and they have won the tournament twice.
Croatia's national team also needed penalties to beat Brazil in the quarter-finals. Croatia is one match away from reaching a second world cup final in a row. Argentina will look to reach its first final since 2014.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
