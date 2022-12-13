https://sputniknews.com/20221213/ex-us-judge-says-bout-was-arrested-in-sting-op-for-crime-he-was-not-looking-to-commit-1105404347.html

Ex-US Judge Says Bout Was Arrested in Sting Op for Crime He Was Not Looking to Commit

Judge Scheindlin sentenced Bout to 25 years in a US prison in 2012 on charges of conspiring to supply Colombian rebels with weapons to kill Americans. Later, the retired judge said that Bout "got a hard deal," and 10 years would have been a "fair sentence.""That is still true. I thought he got a very harsh sentence, because this was a crime that he wasn't looking to commit. He was approached by the undercover agents. He did not approach the Colombian terrorist organization. They did not approach him," Scheindlin said, when asked whether she had changed her mind.At that point, Bout was "not in the business of the arms and he was not looking to deal with a terrorist organization," the retired judge added. She noted that given that "unique circumstance," she would have given a shorter sentence if she could have.At the same, she disagreed that it would make sense to give Bout less than 10 years.Last week, the United States released Bout in exchange for Brittney Griner, who was sentenced earlier this year to nine years in prison in Russia for illegally bringing cannabis oil into the country.

