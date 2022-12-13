https://sputniknews.com/20221213/eu-scandals-peruvian-political-crisis-african-leaders-in-washington-1105400219.html

Independent journalist, researcher, and author Nicolas Davies joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss how the winter season will affect the conflict in Ukraine, changing public opinion around funding for Ukraine, the corruption scandal within the EU, and a historic strike by nurses in the UK.Kawsachun News Editor and Latin American correspondent for PressTV Camila Escalante discusses the current political crisis in Peru, the mobilizations against the Peruvian Congress that impeached and arrested President Pedro Castillo, the role of indigenous peoples in political struggles across Latin America, and the history of legislative coups in the region.Founder and CEO of the nonprofits Real Progressives and Real Progress in action and host of the podcast Macro n Cheese Steve Grumbine discusses the increasing risk of a government shutdown, the likelihood of a compromise candidate for House speaker as Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s support erodes, continual revelations from the Twitter Files, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arguing the economy is looking good, despite the challenges average Americans continue to face.Independent journalist Hermela Aregawi discusses updates on Ethiopia a month after a peace deal, the upcoming effort to rebuild in Ethiopia after the war has concluded, the White House’s attempts to improve relations with African nations with the African Leaders Summit this week, and the problematic habit of Washington treating Africa as a bloc.The Misfits also discuss Rep. Kevin McCarthy's call to subpoena intel officials over the Hunter Biden scandal, further Twitter Files releases concerning Donald Trump’s ban from the site, and Senator Bernie Sanders leading an upcoming vote to cut funding for the war in Yemen.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

