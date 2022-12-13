https://sputniknews.com/20221213/attacks-on-pink-tide-highlight-the-importance-of-peoples-movements-1105401363.html
Attacks on “Pink Tide” Highlight the Importance of People’s Movements
Attacks On “Pink Tide” Highlight The Importance of People’s Movements
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman feature a message sent by Mumia Abu-Jamal to the UN Human Rights Council and discuss the state of human rights in the US and around the world.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Roger McKenzie, International Editor of the Morning Star, the world’s only daily socialist newspaper in the English language and the general secretary of Liberation, one of the oldest human rights organizations in the United Kingdom to discuss an ongoing strike wave in the UK and how it relates to the worsening economic situation there, how the conflict in Ukraine has been used as a cover by UK politicians and capitalists to squeeze more money out of workers while refusing to raise wages, and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s threats to break the strikes and weaken unions, and the similarities between labor actions in the UK, the US, and around the world as the global economic conditions worsen.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Gerard Dalbon, an organizer with the DSA International Committee and on the leadership of the NYC-DSA Anti-War Working Group to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the witch hunt launched against people who dare to call for peace negotiations and de-escalation, why it’s important for progressive people to stand against the seemingly endless amount of weapons and funding being sent to Ukraine, how the escalation of the conflict has affected people in Eastern Europe and why calling for peace is not as controversial there, and how the US war machine’s impact on people around the world necessitates an anti-war movement that calls for peace.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by James Early, Former Director of Cultural Heritage Policy at the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage at the Smithsonian Institution and board member of the Institute for Policy Studies to discuss the status of the so-called “pink tide” in Latin America following the removal of Pedro Castillo as president of Peru and the conviction of Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner in Argentina, the challenge to fundamental democratic rights by right-wing forces in the US and the Democrats’ refusal to present resistance to it, and the prospects for peace in Ukraine and how the conflict is reshaping global politics.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
