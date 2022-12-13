https://sputniknews.com/20221213/after-good-inflation-report-biden-says-he-hopes-prices-to-return-to-normal-by-end-of-next-year-1105428228.html

After Good Inflation Report, Biden Says He ‘Hopes’ Prices to Return to Normal by ‘End of Next Year’

For more than a year, the US has struggled with record-high inflation, which the Federal Reserve elected to tolerate earlier in the pandemic, but decided in... 13.12.2022, Sputnik International

"I hope by the end of next year," Biden told reporters on Tuesday when asked about when he expected prices would return to normal, clarifying that it was only his hope and not a prediction.Biden’s comments come after the US Bureau of Labor Statistics published its consumer price index report for November, showing that prices had risen by 7.1% since a year prior. While still high, it’s still the smallest such increase since December 2021 - a sign that the Federal Reserve’s efforts to quash inflation are working.For the year, inflation of the US dollar is expected to average at 7.3%.Biden called the report welcome news and “news that provides reason for some optimism for the holiday season and I would argue for the year ahead.”Indeed, prices for common holiday season purchases have gone up considerably since last December, with the highest increases seen in airline fares, gasoline, baking goods, and “energy services,” according to BLS data.By doing so, the Fed hopes to slow down investment, and thus also the flow of money and its depreciation in value. However, some economists have pointed out that the majority of inflation over the last two years has been driven by corporate profiteering, not increases in shipping or manufacturing costs or workers’ wages.However, a persistent fear of economists is that increasing interest rates will also increase unemployment or even drive the economy into a recession. For months, experts have predicted a global slowdown in the economy in 2023, not sparing the United States, and Wall Street investors have been behaving “really, really bearish,” as one outlet put it. In other words, even though the US is not in recession, forward-looking investors are behaving as if it is.

