Young Palestinian Killed in Clashes With Israeli Forces - Health Ministry

GAZA (Sputnik) - A 16-year-old Palestinian girl died in clashes with Israeli troops in the West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry informs. 12.12.2022, Sputnik International

The teenager named Jana Zakarneh was shot and killed on Sunday night in the West Bank city of Jenin, the health ministry said in a statement.According to The Jerusalem Post, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that they were aware of the report and were looking into the incident.Israeli forces entered the city of Jenin on Sunday night and arrested three Palestinians, according to Israeli media reports.The Jerusalem Post said that three people were injured. There were no casualties among the Israeli troops.

