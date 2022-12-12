https://sputniknews.com/20221212/used--propagandized-retired-trans-navy-seal-announces-detransition-1105366497.html

A decorated ex-Navy SEAL who was popularized as the first trans soldier in the US is now telling America to “wake up" to the harm that transgender health services he believes are inflicting upon kids.Christopher Todd Beck, whose interview back in 2013 gained public attention when the combat veteran with 13 deployments opened up about transitioning to become a woman, has now revealed he is detransitioning. Beck warned of how trans identities are being deliberately popularized and even foisted upon children, as he appeared on the Robby Starbuck show.Recalling his once-famous interview for US media, Chris Beck, who has reverted to his original name from the moniker he used formerly - Kristin Beck - said:According to Beck, transgenderism is rampant across the US, and he wants to use his own story to protect children in a political climate which has enabled mushrooming of gender clinics “over all of America.” The ex-Navy SEAL recalled that after a meeting at Veterans Affairs that lasted no more than an hour he was offered hormones, without any further ado.Looking back ta that time, Beck claims he had been "used."" … I was very naive, I was in a really bad way, and I got taken advantage of. I got propagandized. I got used badly by a lot of people who had knowledge way beyond me. They knew what they were doing. I didn’t,” he said.The warning from Chris Beck comes as the Joe Biden administration has been consistently pushing for legalization of gender change procedures for children that healthcare providers have determined are "medically necessary." President Biden's Assistant Secretary of Health Rachel Levine has been asserting that "gender affirming care is life-saving, medically necessary, age-appropriate, and a critical tool for health care providers."However, some Republicans have been criticizing the policy of sowing gender confusion in schoolchildren. US Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) recently sent a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra demanding transparency about taxpayer funds being used to pursue gender-related medicine for children.

