US Investor Rogers Warns of 'Worst Economic Problems in Lifetime' in 2-3 Years
US Investor Rogers Warns of 'Worst Economic Problems in Lifetime' in 2-3 Years
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US investment guru Jim Rogers told Sputnik that the world should brace for serious economic challenges in the next two-three years...
When asked about his forecast for the year of 2023, Rogers stated, "You should be worried."Global growth is forecast to slow from 6% in 2021 to 3.2% in 2022 and 2.7% in 2023, the International Monetary Fund said in an outlook released in October. The IMF said this is the weakest growth profile since 2001 except for the global financial crisis and the acute phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.Rogers, the creator of the Rogers International Commodity Index (RICI), co-founded the world-renowned Quantum Fund and is currently the chairman of Rogers Holdings and Beeland Interests.
00:07 GMT 12.12.2022 (Updated: 00:09 GMT 12.12.2022)
