Tokyo Wants to Get Tomahawk Cruise Missiles in First Offensive Weapons Buy Since WWII

According to reports in US media, Japan is seeking to buy as many as 500 Tomahawk cruise missiles as part of a massive military expansion. The buy is reportedly being pushed ahead as a stop-gap measure in the wake of the Taiwan crisis, which entered an acute stage in August after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island, as well as an unprecedented flurry of military activity from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) in recent months.Japan’s defeat in 1945 spelled the end of a century of Japanese imperialism, its empire broken up by the surrender to Allied forces as Korea became independent and Taiwan and other Chinese territories were returned to Beijing. Under the aegis of US occupation, Japan was reconstructed as a Constitutional Monarchy, with a constitution that mandated its neutrality. Since then, Japan has maintained a limited self-defense force, although conservative political forces have sought to limit or even undo that principle.A poll last month found that 60% of Japanese citizens surveyed agreed with the idea of acquiring counter-strike weapons.Last month, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida took the provocative step of proposing to increase the Japanese defense budget to 2% of Japan’s gross domestic product (GDP) by 2027 - a massive increase that would give Tokyo the world’s third-largest military budget, after the United States and China. Earlier this year, Kishida appealed to the NATO alliance for a closer partnership. At the summit in Madrid, NATO’s declaration for the first time mentioned China, describing the socialist East Asian state as “systemic competition” to the alliance.In response to Kishida's budget proposal, the Chinese Foreign Ministry condemned the "highly dangerous" move, warning it would “put Asian neighbors and the international community on high alert about Japan’s commitment to an exclusively defensive policy and to peaceful development.”Other recently announced military projects include a hypersonic weapons program and a joint venture with the UK and Italy to develop a sixth-generation fighter jet.

