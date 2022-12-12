https://sputniknews.com/20221212/taiwan-announces-plans-for-five-carrier-killer-corvettes-loaded-with-supersonic-anti-ship-missiles-1105400516.html

Taiwan Announces Plans for Five ‘Carrier-Killer’ Corvettes Loaded With Supersonic Anti-Ship Missiles

Taiwan Announces Plans for Five ‘Carrier-Killer’ Corvettes Loaded With Supersonic Anti-Ship Missiles

The Taipei government’s military has announced plans to upgrade the last five of the scheduled Tuo Chiang-class corvettes to carry more powerful anti-ship... 12.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-12T20:38+0000

2022-12-12T20:38+0000

2022-12-12T20:34+0000

world

taiwan

missile

missile corvette

china

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0c/1105400370_12:0:2048:1145_1920x0_80_0_0_d15429dcb6c44d692cc8736d0da03cb9.jpg

According to reports in Taiwanese media, the five remaining Tuo Chiang-class corvettes on order, a catamaran-style patrol ship displacing just 685 tons, will be loaded down with eight Hsiung Feng III (Brave Wind) supersonic anti-ship missiles each.In addition to the advanced missiles, the forthcoming Tuo Chiangs will get four older Hsiung Feng II anti-ship missiles and 16 Ha-Chien II (Sea Sword) surface-to-air missiles. That’s a lot of firepower for a coastal patrol ship. The three Tuo Chiangs already completed have a slightly lighter weapons loadout, but remain potent weapons.The US has encouraged asymmetric thinking in Taiwan, motivated in part by the conflict in Ukraine, where the US has supplied Kiev with large amounts of standoff and ambush weapons like shoulder-fired anti-tank missiles and HIMARS rocket artillery. The US has sold Taipei a variety of anti-ship and anti-air weapons in recent years, and pushed Taipei to increase its civil defense corps in case of a Chinese invasion.The news comes amid reports that Japan is seeking to buy hundreds of Tomahawk cruise missiles from the United States. The long-range missile, which can strike targets 1,000 miles away, is also being sought in response to increased tensions over Taiwan, as well as with North Korea.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

taiwan, missile, missile corvette, china