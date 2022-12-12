Swedish Academy’s Choice of Nobel Prize Winner Under Fire Over Alleged Anti-Semitism

https://sputniknews.com/20221212/swedish-academys-choice-of-nobel-prize-winner-under-fire-over-alleged-anti-semitism-1105366344.html

While the Swedish Academy said that it merely assessed Annie Ernaux’s literary qualities and had no comment on her “contributions to the social debate”... 12.12.2022, Sputnik International

The Swedish Academy has received harsh criticism for selecting French author Annie Ernaux as this year's Nobel laureate in literature.One of Sweden's leading daily newspapers criticized Ernaux’s supportive stance on French-Algerian writer Houria Bouteldja, whom it labeled “a well-known anti-Semite”.This criticism of Ernaux and, by extension, the Academy for choosing her was subsequently supported by Rabbi Abraham Cooper, one of the founders of the Jewish human rights organization Simon Wiesenthal Center in Los Angeles.According to Cooper, Annie Ernaux disqualified herself for the award because of her sympathies with Bouteldja, but also her support for the BDS movement (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions), an international campaign calling for political and economic pressure on Israel.“It is of course not the first time an anti-Semite has received the Nobel prize in literature”, Abraham Cooper told Swedish media. “But here it is about someone who has consistently campaigned for BDS, a movement that has not helped a single Palestinian, was not created for that but is only designed to weaken, demonize and eliminate Israel”, he added, calling the choice of Nobel Prize laureate “disgusting”.The Swedish Academy refused to address the criticism. It stressed that it assessed Ernaux’s literary qualities and had no comment on her “contributions to the social debate”.Swedish publisher Svante Weyler, former chairman of the Swedish Committee against Anti-Semitism, questioned the official line that it allegedly doesn’t take politics into account, reminding instead of the debate that engulfed the Academy after it awarded the 2019 Nobel Prize in literature to Peter Handke over his views of the 1990s Yugoslav wars and overtly pro-Serbian stance.“It must be assumed that the careful work that they consider to be done for each Nobel Prize candidate must also include an examination of possible political problems in connection with the prize”, Weyler mused to Swedish media.Ernaux was awarded the 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature “for the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory”. She is an avowed feminist and no stranger to political action. In 2018, Ernaux expressed her support for the Yellow Vests protests. She has also repeatedly indicated her support for the BDS movement, calling Israel an apartheid state.

