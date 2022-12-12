https://sputniknews.com/20221212/sweden-sees-bloodiest-year-on-record-amid-horrible-spike-in-gun-violence-1105369053.html

Sweden Sees Bloodiest Year on Record Amid ‘Horrible’ Spike in Gun Violence

With 60 people killed in shootings in Sweden so far this year, 2022 will go down in history as the deadliest year on record.According to police statistics, the previous record was set in 2020 with 47 deaths.According to Gerell, the vast majority of shootings occurred in a criminal environment, and the ways and the demographics of the gangs had changed over the years. Today, it has become more common for the crime scene to include more than one shooter and more shots fired. The killings appear to be more meticulously planned, which leads to more deaths, he added. Yet another trend is both victims and shooters becoming younger, to the point of “teenagers shooting other teenagers”.The police’s own gang expert, detective inspector Gunnar Appelgren, described the increase as “disaster figures”.One hypothesis is that the police's major crackdown on criminal networks using encrypted apps may have created imbalances and a power vacuum. Another idea is that a row of major drug seizures may have sparked new conflicts and increased debts that exacerbate violence.According to Gerell, the spike in violence affects Swedish society in general and the social debate, whereas the exodus from residential areas affects real estate prices. Lastly, the shootings affect the mental health and well-being of residents, including children, who have to grow up in these conditions.Unlike its fellow EU nations, Sweden has seen a spike in violent crime in recent years, becoming the second-worst country in the EU in terms of fatal shootings per year, trailing only Croatia in a 2021 survey. The country's Crime Prevention Council called this trend unique and placed the blame on the criminal environments engaged in drug trafficking and other criminal groups, which reportedly account for eight out of ten shootings. Earlier this year, a report by the Swedish police identified a market for contract killing characterized by efficiency, affordability and mobility among private contractors.In recent years, shootings and explosions linked to mob wars have permeating the news cycle in Sweden. The country's police estimated that at least 5,000 gang members are active in over 60 “no-go zones”, formally referred to as “vulnerable areas” across Sweden and named some 40 criminal clans, some of which arrived in Sweden from abroad solely for the purpose of committing crimes.Following years of denial and policies to conceal criminals’ ethnicity for “ethical” reasons, high ranking police officials, including head of the Greater Gothenburg police area Erik Nord acknowledged a link between mass shootings and immigration, emphasizing that “basically everyone who shoots or is shot in gang conflicts originates from the Balkans, the Middle East, or North or East Africa”.No surprise, immigration-related crime became a key topic of the 2022 election, with key words such as “parallel societies”, “illegals” and “exclusion areas,” previously avoided by the government and the mainstream media, becoming mainstream. Current Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson ran on the platform of “straightening out Sweden”, pledging to crack down on crime and specifically tackle the soaring gang shootings.

