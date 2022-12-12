https://sputniknews.com/20221212/manhunt-underway-as-two-police-officers-and-a-civilian-shot-dead-in-australia-1105388441.html

Manhunt Underway as Two Police Officers and a Civilian Shot Dead in Australia

Manhunt Underway as Two Police Officers and a Civilian Shot Dead in Australia

A deadly shootout has occurred between police officers and unknown attackers in Australia’s Queensland. 12.12.2022, Sputnik International

On Monday, two police officers and a civilian were killed in an ambush at a remote property in the remote town of Wieambilla, Australia.According to local media reports, several police officers came under fire as they walked up the property’s driveway at about 4.40 pm on Monday. Police had arrived at the property to investigate reports of a missing person.Local residents were told to stay inside, and roads near the scene of the incident remain closed.Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.The shooter is believed to be at large, with a manhunt being launched after the incident.

