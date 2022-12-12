International
Breaking News: Multiple Indian, Chinese Troops Reportedly Injured in Flare-up of Fighting in Disputed Zone
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221212/manhunt-underway-as-two-police-officers-and-a-civilian-shot-dead-in-australia-1105388441.html
Manhunt Underway as Two Police Officers and a Civilian Shot Dead in Australia
Manhunt Underway as Two Police Officers and a Civilian Shot Dead in Australia
A deadly shootout has occurred between police officers and unknown attackers in Australia’s Queensland. 12.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-12T13:41+0000
2022-12-12T13:41+0000
world
australia & oceania
police
shooting
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101602/16/1016021637_0:317:6017:3701_1920x0_80_0_0_7e9ec452a7b81350ed8ca1ad7a384d5a.jpg
On Monday, two police officers and a civilian were killed in an ambush at a remote property in the remote town of Wieambilla, Australia.According to local media reports, several police officers came under fire as they walked up the property’s driveway at about 4.40 pm on Monday. Police had arrived at the property to investigate reports of a missing person.Local residents were told to stay inside, and roads near the scene of the incident remain closed.Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.The shooter is believed to be at large, with a manhunt being launched after the incident.
australia & oceania
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101602/16/1016021637_330:0:5685:4016_1920x0_80_0_0_bf75bffdcf5dca15c218bdd4c283050d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
australia & oceania, police, shooting
australia & oceania, police, shooting

Manhunt Underway as Two Police Officers and a Civilian Shot Dead in Australia

13:41 GMT 12.12.2022
© AP Photo / Graeme BintPolice patrol
Police patrol - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.12.2022
© AP Photo / Graeme Bint
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
A deadly shootout has occurred between police officers and unknown attackers in Australia’s Queensland.
On Monday, two police officers and a civilian were killed in an ambush at a remote property in the remote town of Wieambilla, Australia.
According to local media reports, several police officers came under fire as they walked up the property’s driveway at about 4.40 pm on Monday. Police had arrived at the property to investigate reports of a missing person.
“It is with deep sadness that I confirm the deaths of three people, including two officers, during an incident in the Western Downs late this afternoon,” Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said.
Local residents were told to stay inside, and roads near the scene of the incident remain closed.
“Four officers attended a property on Waynes Road in Wieabila in relation to a reported missing person from New South Wales. Tragically, while in attendance, two officers were shot and declared deceased at the scene," Carroll added.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.
The shooter is believed to be at large, with a manhunt being launched after the incident.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала