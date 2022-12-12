Manhunt Underway as Two Police Officers and a Civilian Shot Dead in Australia
A deadly shootout has occurred between police officers and unknown attackers in Australia’s Queensland.
On Monday, two police officers and a civilian were killed in an ambush at a remote property in the remote town of Wieambilla, Australia.
According to local media reports, several police officers came under fire as they walked up the property’s driveway at about 4.40 pm on Monday. Police had arrived at the property to investigate reports of a missing person.
“It is with deep sadness that I confirm the deaths of three people, including two officers, during an incident in the Western Downs late this afternoon,” Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said.
Police have declared an emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act (PSPA) in relation to an ongoing incident at Wieambilla.https://t.co/nh7v08kLs0 pic.twitter.com/MU4LvjGdth— Queensland Police (@QldPolice) December 12, 2022
Local residents were told to stay inside, and roads near the scene of the incident remain closed.
Footage has emerged from the scene of an alleged shooting on a rural property at Wains Road in Wieambilla where two officers, one male and one female, have been confirmed dead. pic.twitter.com/Ibb8SwPKVO— 10 News First Queensland (@10NewsFirstQLD) December 12, 2022
“Four officers attended a property on Waynes Road in Wieabila in relation to a reported missing person from New South Wales. Tragically, while in attendance, two officers were shot and declared deceased at the scene," Carroll added.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.
The shooter is believed to be at large, with a manhunt being launched after the incident.