Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
"Over 150 soldiers from the LPR were liberated from the Ukrainian prison. And each of them told us that they had experienced inhuman treatment. Over 150 of them recounted instances of physical violence against them," Viktoria Serdyukova told a briefing.Over the past three weeks, there has been a number of prisoner swaps between Russia and Ukraine, with the latest one taking place on December 6 as the sides exchanged 60 servicemen.On November 18, a video emerged on social media showing what appears to be execution through shooting of 10 Russian prisoners by the Ukrainian military. On December 2, the UN Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine said the UN was investigating the video.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 100 prisoners of war from the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) who were released from Ukrainian prison since last month recounted physical violence they had experienced there, the region’s top rights official said on Monday.
"Over 150 soldiers from the LPR were liberated from the Ukrainian prison. And each of them told us that they had experienced inhuman treatment. Over 150 of them recounted instances of physical violence against them," Viktoria Serdyukova told a briefing.
Over the past three weeks, there has been a number of prisoner swaps between Russia and Ukraine, with the latest one taking place on December 6 as the sides exchanged 60 servicemen.
On November 18, a video emerged on social media showing what appears to be execution through shooting of 10 Russian prisoners by the Ukrainian military. On December 2, the UN Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine said the UN was investigating the video.
