https://sputniknews.com/20221212/four-charged-in-brussels-over-organized-crime--corruption-in-eu-parliament-1105365398.html

Four Charged in Brussels Over 'Organized Crime & Corruption' in EU Parliament

Four Charged in Brussels Over 'Organized Crime & Corruption' in EU Parliament

Four people have been charged by prosecutors in Brussels over allegations of organised crime, corruption and money laundering in EU Parliament

2022-12-12T04:57+0000

2022-12-12T04:57+0000

2022-12-12T04:57+0000

world

european union (eu)

brussels

corruption

qatar

fifa world cup 2022

meps

bribery

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0c/1105365460_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4c705adbf7ee5c2a273370f743ae0ebb.jpg

Four individuals have been charged in Belgium by prosecutors investigating allegations of corruption at the European Parliament.It did not identify those in custody, but according to media reports, Greek MEP Eva Kaili is among the four suspects, along with her parliamentary adviser, Francesco Giorgi, a former Italian Social Democrat MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri and a Brussels lobbyist.The two released individuals were reportedly Kaili's father and Luca Visentini, the secretary-general of the International Trade Union Confederation.Eva Kaili has since been stripped of her duties and tasks in the European parliament and expelled from the Greek PASOK-KINAL (Panhellenic Socialist Movement — Movement for Change) party.'Bags of Cash'Kaili, along with five others, had been taken into custody after police carried out raids on a number of properties in Brussels on December 9, seizing computers, mobile phones and large amounts of cash. According to some local reports, it was the Greek MEP's father who was allegedly apprehended leaving a hotel with €600,000 ($632,000) in a bag.Belgium’s federal prosecutor revealed that officers were probing allegations of corruption in the European parliament, as they believed a Gulf country had resorted to bribes and gifts in an effort to influence decision-making there.Some Belgian media suggested that Qatar was the country in question, and the probe was ostensibly linked with the holding of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in that Gulf state. In response, a Qatari official was cited as rejecting any allegations of misconduct , saying:“Any association of the Qatari government with the reported claims is baseless and gravely misinformed.”

https://sputniknews.com/20221211/calls-for-root--branch-reform-in-eu-parliament-after-arrests-over-claims-of-corruption-1105337694.html

https://sputniknews.com/20221025/qatar-emir-blasts-unprecedented-campaign-of-criticism-over-fifa-world-cup-1102612338.html

brussels

qatar

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

four people charged in brussels, allegations of organised crime, corruption and money laundering in eu parliament, gulf state, bridery of eu officials