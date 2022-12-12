https://sputniknews.com/20221212/elon-musk-booed-by-crowd-at-dave-chappelle-comedy-show-1105390634.html
Elon Musk Booed by Crowd at Dave Chappelle Comedy Show
Tech tycoon Elon Musk has been booed by the audience at a Dave Chappelle gig after the comedian brought him onstage.The two newest hate-figures for US liberals shared the limelight at Chapelle's concert in San Francisco on Sunday night.But most responded with boos for the new owner of Twitter. "Cheers and boos I see," observed the comedian. "You weren't expecting this, were you?" the Tesla founder added.Over the last week, Musk has exposed how managers at the social media site suppressed reports of corruption by President Joe Biden's son Hunter in the run-up to the November 2020 presidential election — and then conspired with FBI agents to ban then-president Donald Trump and his supporters from the platform.Since taking over the site in October, Musk has purged those responsible for the suppression of the reports."Sounds like some of the people you fired are in the audience!" Chapelle quipped, provoking laughter from the hall, before making out that the hostile section of the crowd were also the poorest. "This n*gger's not even trying to die on Earth!" the African-American comedian said of the South African billionaire, whose ambition is to colonize the planet Mars. Chapelle has also come under fire from 'woke' quarters — and even been physically attacked onstage — for his jokes about transgenders at his live show 'The Closer,' recorded for streaming service Netflix.
Tech tycoon Elon Musk
has been booed by the audience at a Dave Chappelle gig after the comedian brought him onstage.
The two newest hate-figures for US liberals shared the limelight at Chapelle's concert in San Francisco on Sunday night.
Chappelle welcomed Musk onstage, asking the crowd to "make some noise for the richest man in the world".
But most responded with boos for the new owner of Twitter. "Cheers and boos I see," observed the comedian. "You weren't expecting this, were you?" the Tesla founder added.
Over the last week, Musk has exposed how managers at the social media site suppressed reports of corruption by President Joe Biden's son Hunter in the run-up to the November 2020 presidential election — and then conspired with FBI agents to ban then-president Donald Trump and his supporters from the platform.
Since taking over the site in October, Musk has purged those responsible for the suppression of the reports.
"Sounds like some of the people you fired are in the audience!" Chapelle quipped, provoking laughter from the hall, before making out that the hostile section of the crowd were also the poorest.
"You notice one thing?" the comic asked. "All of you who're booing — and I'm just pointing out the obvious — you have terrible seats, you know what I'm saying?"
"This n*gger's not even trying to die on Earth!" the African-American comedian said of the South African billionaire, whose ambition is to colonize the planet Mars.
Chapelle has also come under fire
from 'woke' quarters — and even been physically attacked
onstage — for his jokes about transgenders at his live show 'The Closer,' recorded for streaming service Netflix.