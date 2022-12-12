International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Biden Reaffirms US Support for Kiev in Phone Call With Zelensky
Biden Reaffirms US Support for Kiev in Phone Call With Zelensky
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden has reiterated Washington's support for Ukraine in a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelensky, the White House... 12.12.2022
"President Biden highlighted how the U.S. is prioritizing efforts to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense through our security assistance, including the December 9 announcement of $275 million in additional ammunition and equipment that included systems to counter the Russian use of unmanned aerial vehicles. President Biden also highlighted the November 29 announcement of $53 million to support energy infrastructure to strengthen the stability of Ukraine’s energy grid in the wake of Russia’s targeted attacks," the White House said on Sunday.During the Sunday phone call with Zelensky, Biden also reaffirmed the US commitment to continue providing Kiev with security, economic, and humanitarian aid, at the same time imposing costs on Russia.In a video address posted on Telegram on Sunday night, Zelensky said that he had "coordinated positions" during his phone talks with Biden and discussed defense and energy infrastructure issues with the US president.Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge). Zelensky said earlier this month that, at this time, it is impossible to restore the country's energy infrastructure to 100%, which is why scheduled power shutdowns remain in effect in most cities and districts of Ukraine.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden has reiterated Washington’s support for Ukraine in a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelensky, the White House informs.
"President Biden highlighted how the U.S. is prioritizing efforts to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense through our security assistance, including the December 9 announcement of $275 million in additional ammunition and equipment that included systems to counter the Russian use of unmanned aerial vehicles. President Biden also highlighted the November 29 announcement of $53 million to support energy infrastructure to strengthen the stability of Ukraine’s energy grid in the wake of Russia’s targeted attacks," the White House said on Sunday.
During the Sunday phone call with Zelensky, Biden also reaffirmed the US commitment to continue providing Kiev with security, economic, and humanitarian aid, at the same time imposing costs on Russia.
"President Biden welcomed President Zelensky’s stated openness to a just peace based on fundamental principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter," the White House said.
In a video address posted on Telegram on Sunday night, Zelensky said that he had "coordinated positions" during his phone talks with Biden and discussed defense and energy infrastructure issues with the US president.
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.
Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge). Zelensky said earlier this month that, at this time, it is impossible to restore the country's energy infrastructure to 100%, which is why scheduled power shutdowns remain in effect in most cities and districts of Ukraine.
