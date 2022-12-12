https://sputniknews.com/20221212/belgian-company-opens-warehouse-complex-in-leningrad-region-1105387345.html

Belgian Company Opens Warehouse Complex in Leningrad Region

Belgian Company Opens Warehouse Complex in Leningrad Region

Belgian investor Ahlers Rus has increased the area of its warehouse complex in the industrial area of Gorelovo, Lomonosov district of the Leningrad region, a... 12.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-12T13:12+0000

2022-12-12T13:12+0000

2022-12-12T13:12+0000

russia

russia

belgium

investments

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0c/1105386440_0:39:738:454_1920x0_80_0_0_e28d04f0ba64003a9ad9bf7b57dfde41.png

A representative of the press service said that the Belgian company Ahlers Rus has invested more than 1.5 billion rubles in the development of its business in the Leningrad region. The area of the new warehouse complex is 25,300 square meters - it will be a part of the existing warehousing complex of the company, the area of which will now be more than 60,000 square meters. In addition, the investment project will bring about 200 new jobs to the region.According to the press service of the regional administration, the company has been working in warehouse logistics in the Leningrad region for more than 25 years. The decision to build an additional warehouse terminal was made in 2019.

russia

belgium

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

belgian company, warehouse complex, leningrad region, what foreign companies work in russia, what western companies work in russia, western companies in leningrad region,