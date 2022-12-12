https://sputniknews.com/20221212/belgian-company-opens-warehouse-complex-in-leningrad-region-1105387345.html
Belgian Company Opens Warehouse Complex in Leningrad Region
Belgian Company Opens Warehouse Complex in Leningrad Region
Belgian investor Ahlers Rus has increased the area of its warehouse complex in the industrial area of Gorelovo, Lomonosov district of the Leningrad region, a... 12.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-12T13:12+0000
2022-12-12T13:12+0000
2022-12-12T13:12+0000
russia
russia
belgium
investments
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0c/1105386440_0:39:738:454_1920x0_80_0_0_e28d04f0ba64003a9ad9bf7b57dfde41.png
A representative of the press service said that the Belgian company Ahlers Rus has invested more than 1.5 billion rubles in the development of its business in the Leningrad region. The area of the new warehouse complex is 25,300 square meters - it will be a part of the existing warehousing complex of the company, the area of which will now be more than 60,000 square meters. In addition, the investment project will bring about 200 new jobs to the region.According to the press service of the regional administration, the company has been working in warehouse logistics in the Leningrad region for more than 25 years. The decision to build an additional warehouse terminal was made in 2019.
russia
belgium
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0c/1105386440_41:0:697:492_1920x0_80_0_0_d974e5fa54c1e814032d4bd47d572493.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
belgian company, warehouse complex, leningrad region, what foreign companies work in russia, what western companies work in russia, western companies in leningrad region,
belgian company, warehouse complex, leningrad region, what foreign companies work in russia, what western companies work in russia, western companies in leningrad region,
Belgian Company Opens Warehouse Complex in Leningrad Region
Belgian investor Ahlers Rus has increased the area of its warehouse complex in the industrial area of Gorelovo, Lomonosov district of the Leningrad region, a representative of the press service of the regional administration said.
A representative of the press service said that the Belgian company Ahlers Rus has invested more than 1.5 billion rubles in the development of its business in the Leningrad region
. The area of the new warehouse complex is 25,300 square meters - it will be a part of the existing warehousing complex of the company, the area of which will now be more than 60,000 square meters.
In addition, the investment project will bring about 200 new jobs to the region.
"Two years ago, we signed an agreement for the project that we are opening today. The company's plans were implemented in a difficult, turbulent time, but despite the sanctions pressure, the company did not stop its investment cycle and completed the project. The Leningrad region is a major transport and logistics hub and creation of new warehousing facilities in the region adds impetus to industrial development in the region," Anastasia Mikhalchenko, director of the Agency for Economic Development of the Leningrad region, which accompanied the implementation of the investment project at all stages, said.
According to the press service of the regional administration, the company has been working in warehouse logistics in the Leningrad region for more than 25 years. The decision to build an additional warehouse terminal was made in 2019.