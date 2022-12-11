International
US State Department, White House Officials to Begin Asia Tour on Sunday
US State Department, White House Officials to Begin Asia Tour on Sunday
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Assistant US Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink and National Security Council Senior Director for... 11.12.2022
china
daniel kritenbrink
john kirby
washington dc
According to the release, while in South Korea and Japan, Kritenbrink and Rosenberger will discuss regional and bilateral issues.On Monday, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that the United States sees avenues open for diplomacy with China after the meeting of the leaders of the two countries at the G20 summit in Bali.US President Joe Biden met with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, at the G20 summit in Indonesia in November. The meeting was the first for the two leaders since Biden took office.Earlier this month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that he was planning to visit China in early 2023 (January or February) to discuss a wide range of bilateral and global issues with high-ranking Chinese officials.
2022
News
01:19 GMT 11.12.2022
