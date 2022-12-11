https://sputniknews.com/20221211/us-believes-bouts-release-poses-manageable-risks---white-house-1105363184.html

US Believes Bout's Release Poses 'Manageable' Risks - White House

US Believes Bout's Release Poses 'Manageable' Risks - White House

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States is aware of the possible risks to the country's national security if Russian businessman Viktor Bout decides to get back... 11.12.2022, Sputnik International

The US and Russia exchanged US basketball player Brittney Griner and Bout in a one-for-one prisoner swap on Thursday. Bout was serving a 25-year sentence in the US on arms dealing charges. Griner was sentenced earlier this year to nine years in prison in Russia for illegally bringing cannabis oil into the country.Washington did a national security assessment of the possible risks associated with Bout's release, concluding that they were "manageable" to make the deal with Russia, the White House official said.

