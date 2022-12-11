https://sputniknews.com/20221211/ukrainian-troops-shell-central-donetsk-using-grad-rockets-1105337249.html

Ukrainian Troops Shell Central Donetsk Using Grad Rockets

DONETSK (Sputnik) - Ukrainian troops have shelled the city of Donetsk using BM-21 "Grad" rockets for the second time this weekend, a Sputnik correspondent... 11.12.2022, Sputnik International

The central Voroshylovskyi District, as well as the Kalininskyi District, were affected by the shelling.The Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) specified that Ukrainian troops targeted the two districts in the city of Donetsk using 20 Grad rockets, at around 05:54 local time on Sunday (02:54 GMT).On Saturday, at least one civilian was injured during Ukraine’s shelling of central Donetsk, which resulted in damage to the building of a new planetarium and two shopping centers.

