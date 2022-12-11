International
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukrainian Troops Shell Central Donetsk Using Grad Rockets
Ukrainian Troops Shell Central Donetsk Using Grad Rockets
Ukrainian troops have shelled the city of Donetsk using BM-21 "Grad" rockets for the second time this weekend, a Sputnik correspondent... 11.12.2022
The central Voroshylovskyi District, as well as the Kalininskyi District, were affected by the shelling.The Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) specified that Ukrainian troops targeted the two districts in the city of Donetsk using 20 Grad rockets, at around 05:54 local time on Sunday (02:54 GMT).On Saturday, at least one civilian was injured during Ukraine’s shelling of central Donetsk, which resulted in damage to the building of a new planetarium and two shopping centers.
donetsk region, donetsk people's republic
donetsk region, donetsk people's republic

Ukrainian Troops Shell Central Donetsk Using Grad Rockets

03:36 GMT 11.12.2022 (Updated: 03:37 GMT 11.12.2022)
DONETSK (Sputnik) - Ukrainian troops have shelled the city of Donetsk using BM-21 "Grad" rockets for the second time this weekend, a Sputnik correspondent reports.
The central Voroshylovskyi District, as well as the Kalininskyi District, were affected by the shelling.
The Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) specified that Ukrainian troops targeted the two districts in the city of Donetsk using 20 Grad rockets, at around 05:54 local time on Sunday (02:54 GMT).
On Saturday, at least one civilian was injured during Ukraine’s shelling of central Donetsk, which resulted in damage to the building of a new planetarium and two shopping centers.
