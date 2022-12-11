https://sputniknews.com/20221211/ukrainian-troops-shell-central-donetsk-using-grad-rockets-1105337249.html
Ukrainian Troops Shell Central Donetsk Using Grad Rockets
Ukrainian Troops Shell Central Donetsk Using Grad Rockets
DONETSK (Sputnik) - Ukrainian troops have shelled the city of Donetsk using BM-21 "Grad" rockets for the second time this weekend, a Sputnik correspondent... 11.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-11T03:36+0000
2022-12-11T03:36+0000
2022-12-11T03:37+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
donetsk region
donetsk people's republic
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/10/1101895091_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_19a155198ce7dced78c4538ba65a21cb.jpg
The central Voroshylovskyi District, as well as the Kalininskyi District, were affected by the shelling.The Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) specified that Ukrainian troops targeted the two districts in the city of Donetsk using 20 Grad rockets, at around 05:54 local time on Sunday (02:54 GMT).On Saturday, at least one civilian was injured during Ukraine’s shelling of central Donetsk, which resulted in damage to the building of a new planetarium and two shopping centers.
donetsk region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/10/1101895091_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b8fa4a940a30ddf187ceded33e29ee2e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
donetsk region, donetsk people's republic
donetsk region, donetsk people's republic
Ukrainian Troops Shell Central Donetsk Using Grad Rockets
03:36 GMT 11.12.2022 (Updated: 03:37 GMT 11.12.2022)
DONETSK (Sputnik) - Ukrainian troops have shelled the city of Donetsk using BM-21 "Grad" rockets for the second time this weekend, a Sputnik correspondent reports.
The central Voroshylovskyi District, as well as the Kalininskyi District, were affected by the shelling.
The Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) specified that Ukrainian troops targeted the two districts in the city of Donetsk using 20 Grad rockets, at around 05:54 local time on Sunday (02:54 GMT).
On Saturday, at least one civilian was injured during Ukraine’s shelling of central Donetsk, which resulted in damage to the building of a new planetarium and two shopping centers.