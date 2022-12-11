International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221211/twitter-to-increase-number-of-characters-in-posts-from-280-to-4000-1105351950.html
Twitter to Increase Number of Characters in Posts From 280 to 4,000
Twitter to Increase Number of Characters in Posts From 280 to 4,000
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Twitter intends to increase the maximum allowed number of characters in posts from 280 to 4,000, US billionaire entrepreneur and newly... 11.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-11T10:57+0000
2022-12-11T10:57+0000
world
elon musk
twitter
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/10/1082647211_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6b83e87663758f9d863e97978af37fe0.jpg
On November 6, Musk said that the social media platform would soon allow users to create long posts."Yes," Musk said when asked by a user if Twitter was going to increase the number of characters to 4,000.Right now, Twitter users' are limited to 280 characters per post, so they have to attach photos with a large amount of text to their publications.In late October, Musk finalized the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. Following the takeover, Musk changed the company's day-to-day operations, including the termination of Twitter executives who were responsible for the platform's privacy, cybersecurity and censorship, as well as about two-thirds of Twitter's employees.US company Twitter was founded in 2006. Its main product is a social network for exchanging short messages. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/10/1082647211_169:0:2900:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_387bf0c5c56ef7e64679e86d8de298b3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
twitter, number of characters, posts, elon musk
twitter, number of characters, posts, elon musk

Twitter to Increase Number of Characters in Posts From 280 to 4,000

10:57 GMT 11.12.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Marco Verch / Twitter logo on smartphone screen Twitter logo on smartphone screen over the face masks
Twitter logo on smartphone screen over the face masks - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.12.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Marco Verch / Twitter logo on smartphone screen
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Twitter intends to increase the maximum allowed number of characters in posts from 280 to 4,000, US billionaire entrepreneur and newly minted Twitter owner Elon Musk said on Sunday.
On November 6, Musk said that the social media platform would soon allow users to create long posts.
"Yes," Musk said when asked by a user if Twitter was going to increase the number of characters to 4,000.
Right now, Twitter users' are limited to 280 characters per post, so they have to attach photos with a large amount of text to their publications.
In late October, Musk finalized the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. Following the takeover, Musk changed the company's day-to-day operations, including the termination of Twitter executives who were responsible for the platform's privacy, cybersecurity and censorship, as well as about two-thirds of Twitter's employees.
US company Twitter was founded in 2006. Its main product is a social network for exchanging short messages. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала