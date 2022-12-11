https://sputniknews.com/20221211/twitter-to-increase-number-of-characters-in-posts-from-280-to-4000-1105351950.html

Twitter to Increase Number of Characters in Posts From 280 to 4,000

Twitter to Increase Number of Characters in Posts From 280 to 4,000

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Twitter intends to increase the maximum allowed number of characters in posts from 280 to 4,000, US billionaire entrepreneur and newly... 11.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-11T10:57+0000

2022-12-11T10:57+0000

2022-12-11T10:57+0000

world

elon musk

twitter

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/10/1082647211_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6b83e87663758f9d863e97978af37fe0.jpg

On November 6, Musk said that the social media platform would soon allow users to create long posts."Yes," Musk said when asked by a user if Twitter was going to increase the number of characters to 4,000.Right now, Twitter users' are limited to 280 characters per post, so they have to attach photos with a large amount of text to their publications.In late October, Musk finalized the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. Following the takeover, Musk changed the company's day-to-day operations, including the termination of Twitter executives who were responsible for the platform's privacy, cybersecurity and censorship, as well as about two-thirds of Twitter's employees.US company Twitter was founded in 2006. Its main product is a social network for exchanging short messages. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

twitter, number of characters, posts, elon musk