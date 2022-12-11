https://sputniknews.com/20221211/twitter-to-increase-number-of-characters-in-posts-from-280-to-4000-1105351950.html
Twitter to Increase Number of Characters in Posts From 280 to 4,000
Twitter to Increase Number of Characters in Posts From 280 to 4,000
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Twitter intends to increase the maximum allowed number of characters in posts from 280 to 4,000, US billionaire entrepreneur and newly... 11.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-11T10:57+0000
2022-12-11T10:57+0000
2022-12-11T10:57+0000
world
elon musk
twitter
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/10/1082647211_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6b83e87663758f9d863e97978af37fe0.jpg
On November 6, Musk said that the social media platform would soon allow users to create long posts."Yes," Musk said when asked by a user if Twitter was going to increase the number of characters to 4,000.Right now, Twitter users' are limited to 280 characters per post, so they have to attach photos with a large amount of text to their publications.In late October, Musk finalized the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. Following the takeover, Musk changed the company's day-to-day operations, including the termination of Twitter executives who were responsible for the platform's privacy, cybersecurity and censorship, as well as about two-thirds of Twitter's employees.US company Twitter was founded in 2006. Its main product is a social network for exchanging short messages. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/10/1082647211_169:0:2900:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_387bf0c5c56ef7e64679e86d8de298b3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
twitter, number of characters, posts, elon musk
twitter, number of characters, posts, elon musk
Twitter to Increase Number of Characters in Posts From 280 to 4,000
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Twitter intends to increase the maximum allowed number of characters in posts from 280 to 4,000, US billionaire entrepreneur and newly minted Twitter owner Elon Musk said on Sunday.
On November 6, Musk said that the social media platform would soon allow users to create long posts.
"Yes," Musk said when asked by a user if Twitter was going to increase the number of characters to 4,000.
Right now, Twitter
users' are limited to 280 characters per post, so they have to attach photos with a large amount of text to their publications.
In late October, Musk finalized the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. Following the takeover, Musk changed the company's day-to-day operations, including the termination of Twitter executives who were responsible for the platform's privacy, cybersecurity and censorship, as well as about two-thirds of Twitter's employees.
US company Twitter was founded in 2006. Its main product is a social network for exchanging short messages. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.