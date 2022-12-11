https://sputniknews.com/20221211/south-african-envoy-to-russia-blasts-germanys-double-standards-amid-calls-to-resume-coal-mining-1105340088.html
South African Envoy to Russia Blasts Germany's 'Double Standards' Amid Calls to Resume Coal Mining
South African Ambassador to Russia Mzuvukile Maqetuka accusing Germany of displaying double standards by urging South Africa to resume coal mining for export while arguing about the need for energy transition.
By urging South Africa to resume coal mining for export while arguing about the need for energy transition, Germany displays double standards, South African Ambassador to Russia Mzuvukile Maqetuka told Sputnik.In early December, Germany’s Minister of Economy Robert Habeck visited Namibia and South Africa to hold bilateral meetings with leaders of the two African countries. The main topics of the talks were energy supplies, business growth, in addition to cooperation in the field of hydrogen and decarbonization. The minister also took part in the fourth German-African Business Summit (GABS 2022), held in Johannesburg earlier this week, which was meant to promote economic relations between Germany and Sub-Saharan Africa.Maqetuka noted that South Africa is in need of energy resources, but takes its decarbonization obligations seriously.Earlier, the Climate Investment Funds (CIF), affiliated with the World Bank, pledged to provide South Africa with $500 million received from private and public investors to replace some coal-fired thermal power plants with green alternatives.The West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia over Ukraine, which led to higher prices for electricity, fuel and food in Europe and the United States.In the end of September, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that cheap and reliable Russian energy resources were Europe's competitive advantage, and even a partial rejection of them is already having a negative impact on its economy and residents. The president argued that by pushing the EU's complete rejection of Russian energy resources, the US is leading to deindustrialization of Europe.
Earlier this month, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck visited South Africa and Namibia, where he held talks with heads of state on energy supplies decarbonization, and business growth.
