Russian Foreign Ministry Says EU Has Been Modeling Current Situation in Kosovo for Years

"Well, why 'inaction'. This is exactly the situation that the EU has essentially been modeling for years," Zakharova said on Telegram, commenting on the words of Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic that the country is on the verge of war because of the Kosovar prime minister and inaction of the EU.On Saturday, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that Belgrade would send a formal request to the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) mission command for permission to deploy the Serbian military and police in Kosovo.On Saturday, Kosovo Serbs erected barricades on highways in the north of the region because of the detention by the Kosovar authorities of former police officer Dejan Pantic who worked as a law enforcer in Kosovo. Pantic was detained on Saturday at the Jarinje border crossing on suspicion of "terrorism."At night, the protesters set up tents to guard the barricades. The Kosovar police, in turn, blocked the entry into the province for cars and pedestrians from central Serbia at the Jarinje border crossing.

