Demonstrators Take Over Peru’s Andahuaylas City Airport as Part of Mass Protests

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Protesters in the Peruvian city of Andahuaylas have seized the airport and set fire to part of the terminals, the Peruvian Corporation... 11.12.2022, Sputnik International

Mass protests are taking place across Peru with demonstrators demanding the immediate holding of elections and the resignation of the new president, Dina Boluarte.The airport was forced to suspend work out of security concerns, CORPAC said.Peru's Congress impeached President Pedro Castillo on Wednesday. Prime Minister Dina Boluarte took an oath as the country's new president within two hours of the impeachment vote, vowing to serve out the rest of Castillo's term, until July 2026. Castillo, who had tried to dissolve the parliament before the vote, was arrested after the impeachment procedure and the Peruvian prosecutor's office has launched a criminal case against him on charges of a coup attempt and crimes against the state.Several corruption cases have been opened against Castillo, who maintains that all accusations against him are political persecution by the opposition.

