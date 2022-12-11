https://sputniknews.com/20221211/people-involved-in-organ-trafficking-arrive-in-donetsk-region---lpr-official-1105336886.html

People Involved in Organ Trafficking Arrive in Donetsk Region - LPR Official

People Involved in Organ Trafficking Arrive in Donetsk Region - LPR Official

LUHANSK, December 11 (Sputnik) - People involved in black market organ trade have arrived in the Bakhmut (Artemivsk) area in the Donetsk region, where... 11.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-11T01:40+0000

2022-12-11T01:40+0000

2022-12-11T01:40+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

organ harvesting

black market

donetsk people's republic

donbass

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102128/51/1021285114_38:0:1000:541_1920x0_80_0_0_5fc3fb1315197479cda9736af7c3a236.jpg

"Literally three weeks ago, the notorious Elizabeth Debru arrived in the Artyomovsk region ... She arrived with representatives of the so-called Mozart Group… these people came to light back in 2014-2015, when there was fierce fighting on the territory of Donbass, they came to light as black market transplant specialists," Kiselev said.He pointed out that Ukrainian troops are suffering major losses in the Bakhmut area, which is something that those involved in organ trafficking could take advantage of.

donbass

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

organ harvesting, black market, donetsk people's republic, donbass