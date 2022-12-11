International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
People Involved in Organ Trafficking Arrive in Donetsk Region - LPR Official
People Involved in Organ Trafficking Arrive in Donetsk Region - LPR Official
LUHANSK, December 11 (Sputnik) - People involved in black market organ trade have arrived in the Bakhmut (Artemivsk) area in the Donetsk region, where...
"Literally three weeks ago, the notorious Elizabeth Debru arrived in the Artyomovsk region ... She arrived with representatives of the so-called Mozart Group… these people came to light back in 2014-2015, when there was fierce fighting on the territory of Donbass, they came to light as black market transplant specialists," Kiselev said.He pointed out that Ukrainian troops are suffering major losses in the Bakhmut area, which is something that those involved in organ trafficking could take advantage of.
01:40 GMT 11.12.2022
