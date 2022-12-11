https://sputniknews.com/20221211/nasa-administrator-hails-orions-successful-return-as-milestone-of-us-lunar-comeback-1105363567.html

NASA Administrator Hails Orion's Successful Return as Milestone of US Lunar Comeback

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said on Sunday that the successful return of the Orion spacecraft after its first uncrewed test mission...

According to the official, all systems worked as planned during the touchdown, including the heat shield and the parachutes.The US seeks to cooperate on the Artemis program with private companies and other countries, Nelson said.The unmanned Artemis 1 mission is key step toward NASA's goal of crewed lunar flights of the Orion spacecraft, with the first of them, Artemis 2, scheduled to launch in 2024. Artemis 2 is expected to be the first manned lunar mission since Apollo 17 in 1972, which is the most recent time people landed on the Moon.

