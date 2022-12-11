https://sputniknews.com/20221211/moscow-turns-into-winter-wonderland-overnight-1105352683.html

Moscow Turns Into Winter Wonderland Overnight

Moscow Turns Into Winter Wonderland Overnight

Over the last 24 hours, more than 20% of the monthly normal precipitation fell in Moscow. The depth of the snow cover increased more than threefold, reaching... 11.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-11T11:45+0000

2022-12-11T11:45+0000

2022-12-11T11:45+0000

multimedia

photo

moscow

snow

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0b/1105348725_0:71:3391:1978_1920x0_80_0_0_cd8a3d757203cfd23ae0c9342c2bf4b2.jpg

The weekend in Moscow delivered some proper Christmas weather to the Russian capital's residents and visitors. Covered in several inches of snow, the city is already glowing and jingling, decorated with Christmas lights and donning an all-white look after overnight snowfall.If you want to immerse yourself in the winter wonderland that the Russian capital is these days, take a look at Sputnik's gallery showing the beautiful aftermath of Saturday night's snowfall.

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

snow in moscow, snow in moscow photos, christmas decorations in moscow, pictures of christmas decor in moscow, moscow new year, celebrate christmas in moscow, snowy moscow, pictures of snowy moscow,