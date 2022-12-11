https://sputniknews.com/20221211/moscow-turns-into-winter-wonderland-overnight-1105352683.html
Over the last 24 hours, more than 20% of the monthly normal precipitation fell in Moscow. The depth of the snow cover increased more than threefold, reaching
The weekend in Moscow delivered some proper Christmas weather to the Russian capital's residents and visitors. Covered in several inches of snow, the city is already glowing and jingling, decorated with Christmas lights and donning an all-white look after overnight snowfall.If you want to immerse yourself in the winter wonderland that the Russian capital is these days, take a look at Sputnik's gallery showing the beautiful aftermath of Saturday night's snowfall.
moscow
Over the last 24 hours, more than 20% of the monthly normal precipitation fell in Moscow. The depth of the snow cover increased more than threefold, reaching 20 centimeters.
The weekend in Moscow delivered some proper Christmas weather to the Russian capital's residents and visitors. Covered in several inches of snow, the city is already glowing and jingling, decorated with Christmas lights and donning an all-white look after overnight snowfall.
If you want to immerse yourself in the winter wonderland that the Russian capital is these days, take a look at Sputnik's gallery showing the beautiful aftermath of Saturday night's snowfall.
© Sputnik / Владимир Вяткин
People on Nikolskaya Street in Moscow, decorated for Christmas and New Year.
People on Nikolskaya Street in Moscow, decorated for Christmas and New Year.
© Sputnik / Рамиль Ситдиков / Go to the mediabank
Snow in the Alexander Garden near the walls of the Moscow Kremlin.
Snow in the Alexander Garden near the walls of the Moscow Kremlin.
A dog on Chistoprudny Boulevard in Moscow.
© Sputnik / Владимир Вяткин
New Year installation on the square in front of the State Academic Bolshoi Theater in Moscow.
New Year installation on the square in front of the State Academic Bolshoi Theater in Moscow.
© Sputnik / Владимир Вяткин
People on Red Square, decorated for New Year.
People on Red Square, decorated for New Year.
© Sputnik / Мария Девахина
A Christmas tree decorated for New Year in Zaryadye Park in Moscow.
A Christmas tree decorated for New Year in Zaryadye Park in Moscow.
© Sputnik / Мария Девахина
A Christmas tree decorated for New Year in Zaryadye Park in Moscow.
A Christmas tree decorated for New Year in Zaryadye Park in Moscow.
© Sputnik / Владимир Вяткин
People on Red Square, decorated for New Year.
People on Red Square, decorated for New Year.
© Sputnik / Владимир Вяткин
New Year installation on the square in front of the State Academic Bolshoi Theater in Moscow.
New Year installation on the square in front of the State Academic Bolshoi Theater in Moscow.
© Sputnik / Владимир Вяткин / Go to the mediabank
A snow-covered tree in front of the State Academic Bolshoi Theater of Russia in Moscow.
A snow-covered tree in front of the State Academic Bolshoi Theater of Russia in Moscow.
© Sputnik / Рамиль Ситдиков / Go to the mediabank
Snow-covered lantern in the Alexander Garden and a Kremlin tower.
Snow-covered lantern in the Alexander Garden and a Kremlin tower.