https://sputniknews.com/20221211/jersey-explosion-death-toll-rises-to-five---police-1105363977.html

Jersey Explosion Death Toll Rises to Five - Police

Jersey Explosion Death Toll Rises to Five - Police

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The death toll from an explosion in an apartment building on the Channel Island of Jersey has gone up to five, local police said. 11.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-11T22:07+0000

2022-12-11T22:07+0000

2022-12-11T22:07+0000

world

jersey

fire

explosion

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0a/1105301644_0:66:977:616_1920x0_80_0_0_58d7afb758c5b24eef9858d0ead8d0e3.png

The blast and a subsequent fire occurred on Saturday in a three-story building in the town of St. Helier. British media reported on Saturday that at least three people were killed by the blast, while ten others were missing.According to the chief officer of the States of Jersey Police, Robin Smith, residents had reported smelling gas the night before the explosion.The exact cause of the blast is still under investigation.

jersey

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

jersey, fire, explosion