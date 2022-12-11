https://sputniknews.com/20221211/hunter-biden-allies-plotting-defamation-lawsuits--probes-1105353715.html

Hunter Biden Allies 'Plotting' Defamation Lawsuits & Probes

Hunter Biden Allies 'Plotting' Defamation Lawsuits & Probes

Hunter Biden allies are discussing how to use defamation lawsuits and witness probes to hit back at accussers of president Joe Biden's son.

Allies of Hunter Biden are believed to be gearing up to go after his accusers more "aggressively," using tools such as defamation lawsuits and probes into witnesses.The first son's lawyer/friend Kevin Morris insisted on the need for such a strategy during a brainstorming session on the issue last September, according to US media reports.In the face of a looming onslaught of investigations launched by House Republicans, who have promised such probes since before they claimed control over the lower chamber in the midterm elections, the Los Angeles-based entertainment lawyer had urged such a "preemptive strike" back in summer. Morris underscored the need to "blunt the impact" of the laptop-related scandal that has haunted Hunter Biden.Now, the attorney is said to have suggested filing suits against Fox News, former president' Donald Trump's son, Eric, and the 45th POTUS's one-time lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. It has also been suggested to pursue a probe into the repairman who handed over Hunter's water-damaged MacBook Pro left at a computer repair shop in Wilmington, Delaware. Extensive research has allegedly been sugested into another potential witnessagainst Hunter Biden — his former business partner, Tony Bobulinski.Missing 'Counternarrative'Computer shop owner John Paul Mac Isaac recovered data from the waterlogged laptop, as he had been requested to do, but Hunter Biden failed to return to pick up his property. It was while working on the computer that the repairman found over 200 gigabytes of data, including nearly 130,000 emails, thousands of text messages from Biden’s iPhone, photos and videos, and other files that he approached the FBI with. John Paul Mac Isaac spotted pornographic materials featuring Hunter Biden, as well as potentially “geopolitically sensitive” information on suspected dealings with foreign businessmen.Besides the FBI, which seemed "not interested" at the time, Mac Isaac also passed the computer’s files on to Rudy Giuliani, Trump's lawyer who was investigating the Biden family’s business activities in Ukraine at the time.As for Tony Bobulinsky, the very first exclusive New York Post report on Hunter’s laptop on October 15, 2020, mentioned discussions centered on an equity distribution deal involving CEFC Energy, a now defunct China-based energy company, in 2017. The message cited by the scoop, penned to Tony Bobulinski, referred to a 20 percent cut for “H” and 10 more to be “held by H for the big guy.” Bobulinski later told reporters that the handle was a reference to Joe Biden, who was at the time then-president Barack Obama’s VP.Liberal activist David Brock, who attended the reported strategy session in September, was cited as saying:Brock was described as master-planning action to be taken by the group, Facts First USA, tasked with fighting the upcoming House GOP investigations.While the above-mentioned line of attack is part of a more aggressive stance on the issue, there is also another tactic reportedly being suggested: to have Hunter Biden fly under the radar. This is the approach ostensibly favored by the White House, as it argues that the first son is a "private citizen."Some of those involved purportedly argue that if Hunter Biden were to keep his head low it would allow the Democrats to slam the Republican investigations as a "partisan political exercise.""No one thinks this strategy of putting Hunter Biden front and center is smart... No one, including the White House,'' one Democrat was cited as saying.The original Hunter Biden scoop in 2020 hinted at a corruption scheme whereby Hunter Biden peddled access to his father, then-VP Joe Biden to businessmen and women from a host of foreign entities. The story was swept under the carpet by mainstream media, denounced as a "Russian disinformation" scheme and censored by Facebook* and Twitter. However, a couple of mainstream media outlets confirmed that the laptop was authentic earlier this year, and that the damning information contained on the device was genuine amid ongoing Justice Department investigations into Hunter Biden’s taxes and dubious foreign consulting work.After the November midterms, Republicans in the House Oversight Committee promised to kick off a formal probe into the Bidens after forming a majority in the next Congress in January 2023. House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy vowed that they intend to “get answers for the American people and the accountability they deserve.”*Meta (Facebook and Instagram) is banned in Russia over extremist activities.

