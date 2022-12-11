EU Depleted Military Stockpiles Helping Ukraine - Borrell

International
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
"We have given weapons to Ukraine, but in so doing, we realised that our military stockpiles have been depleted," he said in a statement.Borrell also pointed out that the Ukraine conflict had been "a wake-up call" for the European Union about its military capabilities.This is at least the second time Borrell has warned about Europe depleting its military stockpiles.
19:48 GMT 11.12.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Sunday that the bloc had run out of military stockpiles as it continued to supply weapons to Ukraine amid ongoing hostilities.
"We have given weapons to Ukraine, but in so doing, we realised that our military stockpiles have been depleted," he said in a statement.
Borrell also pointed out that the Ukraine conflict had been "a wake-up call" for the European Union about its military capabilities.
This is at least the second time Borrell has warned about Europe depleting its military stockpiles.
In September, Borrell stated that "The military stocks of most [European NATO] member states have been, I wouldn’t say exhausted, but depleted in a high proportion, because we have been providing a lot of capacity to the Ukrainians."
At that month's UN General Assembly meeting, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO members need to reinvest in their arms industry.
