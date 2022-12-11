https://sputniknews.com/20221211/australias-energy-minister-defends-cap-on-countrys-coal--gas-prices-amid-energy-crisis-1105341156.html

Australia's Energy Minister Defends Cap on Country's Coal & Gas Prices Amid Energy Crisis

Australia's Energy Minister has defended government's cap on country's coal and gas prices.

Energy Minister Chris Bowen has pushed back at criticism of the Australian government’s plan to tackle surging energy costs by capping gas and coal prices and offering power bill rebates.Objections raised by the Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association were not “convincing in the slightest,” said Bowen in a media interview, adding:The minister was referencing Russia's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, which the US, Britain, the European Union and their allies responded to by slapping Moscow with sweeping sanctions. The fallout from the self-harming restrictions exacerbated various issues on already-volatile global energy markets and disrupted supply chains around the world. As a result, the world saw record-high fuel prices and a wave of inflation that prompted many countries to resort to contingency plans amid a fully-fledged energy crisis.To deal with the situation, the government of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on December 9 that it had reached an agreement with state and territory leaders to introduce a four-pronged new plan. It involved:The package to reduce household and small business energy bills from April next year will not come as cash payments but rather in the form of bill subsidies, in a mechanism details of which are yet to be determined.PM Albanese has insisted cash payments would only fuel the inflation further.Price controls on coal for domestic customers will be imposed by coal-producing states such as New South Wales and Queensland. However, the gas price cap is what needs to be legislated by the federal government, and that is why parliament is being recalled on Thursday.Energy Minister Chris Bowen has argued that many business would be facing bankruptcy without the measures, telling media:Meanwhile the opposition has declared that the government's plan of action would fail. Peter Dutton, opposition and Liberal party leader, said the price caps and rebates will be “catastrophic” for the energy market. Opposition spokesperson for energy, Ted O’Brien, added:

