Weekly News Wrap; Africa Summit; Dems Shaft Rail Workers; Assange Rallies; Xi to Saudi Arabia

Weekly News Wrap; Africa Summit; Dems Shaft Rail Workers; Assange Rallies; Xi to Saudi Arabia

Rallies for Julian Assange in front of British embassies and consulates from Rome to New York and other cities worldwide will be held on Saturday, Human Rights Day.

Weekly News Wrap; Africa Summit; Dems Shaft Rail Workers; Assange Rallies; Xi to Saudi Arabia Rallies for Julian Assange in front of British embassies and consulates from Rome to New York and other cities worldwide will be held on Saturday, Human Rights Day.

Caleb Maupin, journalist, and political analyst, joins us to wrap up the important news story from the week. New evidence points to a CIA coverup in the JFK assassination. Also, the Biden administration has crushed the rail workers, the Pentagon budget has grown as Americans struggle, and a US-backed opposition group has admitted being behind protests in Iran.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to wrap up the important news story from the week. Peruvian president Pedro Castillo has been removed. Also, a US Africa summit will be held in DC, the President of China is visiting Saudi Arabia, and Taiwanese chip maker TSMC is opening a factory in Arizona.Ray McGovern, Former CIA analyst, and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity joins us to wrap up the important news story from the week. Saturday is worldwide human rights day, and rallies for Julian Assange will be held at several British embassies worldwide. Also, we discuss how Americans have been convinced to believe absurdities about Russia.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, and Ryan Christian, Host of Last American Vagabond, come together to wrap up the important news story from the week. A UK city is defending climate change lockdowns. Also, there are new claims of US involvement in creating the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the FBI seems to have had a crooked hand in the Hunter Biden/Twitter controversy, and the use of armed police robots is on the horizon.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Netfa Freeman, host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM Pan-Africanist and internationalist organizer, come together to wrap up the important news story from the week. The Black Alliance for Peace is holding an anti-imperialist week of action. Also, we discuss the coup in Peru, the sentencing of the Argentine Vice President, the crisis of Western Imperialism, and Haiti.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

