Ukraine's Shelling of Recreation Center in Melitopol Leaves 2 Dead, 2 Injured - Official
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - According to preliminary data, two people were killed and another two were injured in the Ukrainian shelling of a recreation center in the city of Melitopol in the Zaporizhzhia region, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official with the regional administration, said on Saturday.
Earlier in the day, air defense systems were activated in the city. Two Ukrainian missiles were shot down, while the rest hit their targets, Rogov said.
Ukraine's Shelling of Recreation Center in Melitopol Leaves 2 Dead, 2 Injured - Official
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - According to preliminary data, two people were killed and another two were injured in the Ukrainian shelling of a recreation center in the city of Melitopol in the Zaporizhzhia region, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official with the regional administration, said on Saturday.
Earlier in the day, air defense systems were activated in the city. Two Ukrainian missiles were shot down, while the rest hit their targets, Rogov said.
A recreation center complex caught fire in Melitopol after several HIMARS strikes. According to preliminary reports, two people were killed and two injured. Firefighters are trying to extinguish the blaze and rescue people from the rubble," Rogov said on Telegram.